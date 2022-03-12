‘Big Brother’ Couple Reveals Engagement After Meeting on the Show

Big Brother just aired an incredibly special moment on the Canadian version of the show. During the latest eviction episode, Big Brother Canada host Arisa Cox shared that a former houseguest sought out their help to propose to his girlfriend, whom he happened to have met during Season 5 of the series. The episode then showcased how Season 5 Big Brother Canada star Demetres Giannitsos proposed to his girlfriend, Ika Wong, who originally appeared on Season 2 and returned for Season 5 of the reality show.

Cox first told the houseguests who are currently competing on Season 10 that Demetres proposed to Ika before filming began. She explained that Demetres wanted to ask Ika to marry him in the same place where their love story first began. Big Brother Canada showcased footage of Ika filming a house tour for the latest season, not suspecting that her partner was waiting in the wings to propose. As she was talking to production for the tour, other members of the team flooded the house with rose petals as Demetres waited in another room with a bouquet of flowers and a diamond ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Ika walked into the main room in the Big Brother Canada house, Demetres entered the scene to surprise her with a proposal, which she accepted. While the moment took place before Season 10, which premiered in early March, began, Ika and Demetres kept the news quiet from their fans until now. On Twitter, Ika shared a photo of herself and Demetres, with her bling on full display, and wrote, “Thank you for all the love.” Demetres also took to social media to reflect on the love-filled moment.

“I’m literally the luckiest guy in the world! I never believed in love at first sight until I met this woman,” Demetres wrote on Instagram. “We are truly soulmates and meant to be together. I know this because the only way we could have worked out is if they locked you in a house with me long enough for us to fall in love!” He added, “You are literally everything I’ve ever wanted, beautiful, smart, talented, you always have my back, and truly make me a better person!”

Ika and Demetres met on Season 5 of Big Brother Canada, which aired in 2017. The season incorporated a mix of new players and those from prior seasons, such as Ika, who originally appeared on Season 2. Even though the couple’s showmance could have placed a target on their backs, Demetres and Ika made it to the end of the season. They came in third and fourth place, respectively.