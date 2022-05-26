'Big Brother': Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy-C Reveal Pregnancy

✖

Big Brother stars Bayleigh Dayton and Chris "Swaggy-C" Williams announced they are expecting their first child together. The couple met during Big Brother Season 20 in 2018 and quickly fell in love. After the show, Dayton, 29, suffered a miscarriage.

Dayton and Williams, 27, shared the news on their Instagram pages. Dayton called becoming a mom her "extra special" birthday gift this year. "I used to dream of being a wife and a mother & now I am living those dreams," she wrote. The reality TV star noted that the shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday was heavy on her mind as she wrote her statement. Nineteen children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School.

"Today feels a little heavy to post about my joy of bringing life into this world, considering the mourning families who we just witnessed losing their babies so violently. And, for me to say that I haven't been worried about bringing a baby into this insanely terrifying place would be a lie," Dayton wrote. "But, my prayer is that my baby will be a light to this world. That he or she will be a loving contribution that brings peace to not only us but everyone who crosses their path."

Dayton went on to recall how her first pregnancy was "unplanned" and a "sudden surprise." It did not turn out as she hoped, but all she cared about was the baby when she learned she was pregnant. "When I lost it, I was devastated. I never really recovered from the loss. I just didn't feel like I could do anything right," she wrote, adding that it was not until this year that she felt "whole again."

Next, Dayton shared a message to her husband, thanking Williams for "sticking with me" through the most difficult years of her life. "You came to me in the middle of a storm & you loved me at my worst. Which is why I am determined to give you and our new family the best this life has to offer," Dayton wrote. "Thank you for blessing me with the ultimate present."

Williams noted that a baby on the way is a blessing "in general," but to have the baby "with my favorite person in the universe? It makes it even better." He said Dayton is already in her third trimester, so their child will be born soon. The couple thought about keeping her pregnancy quiet until their baby was born, but they decided to share the news on Dayton's birthday.

"To our baby, we're going to give you the WORLD," Williams wrote. "Everything I do is for YOU! You will have the best life ever, I swear. THE BEST LIFE EVER!!!! We'll see you in a few weeks. Cheers to our baby. I love you forever!"

Williams and Dayton, who also competed on The Challenge: Total Madness in 2019, also shared the news with a YouTube video that chronicles their lives together. The video includes a scene filmed around the time of the 2018 miscarriage. There is also footage of Dayton discovering she was pregnant again. "We both seem very unemotional in the video, but we're both so emotional, but hypersensitive of each other," Dayton told the camera, notes Entertainment Tonight. "This is big news."