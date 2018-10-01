‘Big Brother’ Couple Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton Thank Co-Stars, CBS for Support During Miscarriage

Big Brother spouses-to-be Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams took to Instagram to thank their former fellow houseguests for all their support after the couple suffered a miscarriage while on the show.

In a video shared to their social media channels, the couple sat side-by-side while Dayton explained she “conceived a little baby” after getting intimate with Swaggy while inside the Big Brother house.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Unfortunately, and we don’t know why, but I suffered a miscarriage while inside the jury house,” Dayton explained while Swaggy remained mostly silent.

In the caption of the post, Dayton thanked her co-stars Angie “Rockstar” Lantry, Haleigh Broucher, Faysal Shafaat, and Scottie Slaton for their support.

“[Lantry] was my ROCK in the jury house. The B.B. team was amazing and discrete,” Dayton wrote. “[Broucher], [Shafaat] and @[Salton] held me down and were my family when I couldn’t speak to my family and I love you guys forever for that.”

Dayton was evicted from the Big Brother house a week after Swaggy, but was the first evicted houseguest to make it to the jury house — meaning she spent the rest of the summer inside the jury house, still sequestered from the outside world, which Swaggy was living in following his eviction early on in the game.

In his own social media post, Swaggy thanked CBS as well as those taking care of Dayton while she was inside the jury house.

“I wanna thank the HIVE for taking care of my Fiancé in the jury house during her hospital visits, and I wanna thank both of our families for keeping me sane afterwards. Also, a thanks to CBS for making sure she was taken care of properly,” Swaggy wrote on Instagram.

Elsewhere in the post, he wrote, “We know the rumors going around. Bayleigh and I were so excited to be parents. 6 weeks pregnant. Unfortunately, circumstances happen and we had a miscarriage.”

The two revealed the news just days after the season finale of Big Brother 20. During the live finale, Swaggy and Dayton were reunited for the first time since he was evicted earlier this summer, and he proposed.

“I don’t really care about any other girl, I want you and only you. I don’t know what the future holds but I want you in it,” Swaggy told Dayton, pulling out a ring.

Big Brother is currently between seasons, but all past seasons are available to stream on CBS All Access. Celebrity Big Brother returns for its second season this winter.