Read ‘Big Brother’ HOH Bayleigh Dayton’s Letter From Her Big Sister

Bayleigh Dayton is taking no prisoners during her time as Big Brother Season 20’s Head of Household.

The 25-year-old flight attendant scored a nearly perfect game right off the bat in Sunday’s DM-sliding competition, earning her the power to nominate two players for eviction and a stay in the comfy HOH suite.

Every week, the Big Brother HOH receives correspondence from loved ones at home, as well as the use of the luxurious HOH suite — stocked with some delicious snacks, reminders of home and a plush bathrobe declaring their new title.

Bayleigh can use all the love she can get this week. With her looking to eliminate either Brett Robinson or Rachel Swindler during this week’s eviction, she has members of the house on all sides that are not so happy with her.

Keep scrolling to read what Bayleigh’s big sister Brittany wrote to her and check out some sweet pictures from her life at home.

‘Bayleigh Boo’

Bayleigh Boo!



If you are reading this letter, it means you are officially HOH! I am so proud of all you are doing! As your big sister I have watched you grow, transition in each phase of your life and cannot wait to see what this Big Brother experience brings to your already amazing life.

‘Trust Who You Are’

You being in this house is going to make you stronger in life, in your path and in who you are.



Trust who you are and the heart you have. You are finding yourself and becoming exactly who you are supposed to be.

‘You Got This’

I am proud of you and the growth you have made. I know you have spent a career traveling and being away from your family but then we were only a call away.



This time you aren’t able to call us or even text us but know we are still with you.







Perks of being HOH

I know you miss mom and dad, your sisters (even bre) lol and your phone, but know we are allllll rooting for you and know that this is only the beginning.



We are praying for your strength and guidance in this house and know YOU GOT THIS!

Although you may not be able to call us and this is the longest you have ever gone without at least

speaking to us, know we ALL love you.

HOH Suite Setup

Next family vacation you will be there with bells on but as of now you be real confident and bring home that 500K princess!!

Reminders of Home

Bring the turbulence!



Love you Boo,



Your big sister Brittany

Read the Full Letter

Amid a tough season for Bayleigh and the FOUTTE alliance, this letter should bolster her spirits as she heads into this week’s eviction. But can she keep Level 6 on the block long enough to make headway? You’ll have to tune in to Big Brother to see.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS. And don’t miss out on the live feed, available to CBS All Access subscribers.

And if you missed the most recent episode, catch up online here.

Photo credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming