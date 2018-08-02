‘Big Brother’ Fans Frustrated by Bayleigh Dayton’s Head of Household Reign

Big Brother fans have a bone to pick with Head of Household Bayleigh Dayton.

With the power to nominate other houseguests for eviction this week, Dayton made the bold choice to nominate Level-6 alliance members Brett Robinson and Rachel Swindler for eviction, but with the veto competition looming, she seemed to crack under the pressure of her power.

During Wednesday’s episode, viewers watched as Dayton’s power got to her head, leading her to treat some of her alliance members, including Faysal Shafaat, unfairly for attempting to influence her decision should her nominations change after the veto competition.

Fans of the CBS competition series were frustrated with Bayleigh’s attitude, judging the way she was handling her position as Head of Household.

Does anyone know what the hell is going on in Big Brother right now?! Bayleigh honestly never makes any sense. #BB20 — Biz-Z (@zoeecamille1) August 2, 2018

Bayleigh’s game would improve so much if she learned how to hide her emotions like when people piss her off she lets them know and that’s dangerous bc hoh is only one week and it doesn’t come off in the same way as sam’s bluntness #bb20 — iyana (@poptartsivan) August 2, 2018

Winning HOH was terrible for Bayleigh’s game. She’s not good with power #bb20 — 🤘🏻🍺 (@MaesterGooner) August 2, 2018

I can’t wait for when Bayleigh is no longer HOH and doesn’t have her power app and her entire game comes crashing down around her. This “I’m the Queen” attitude is very annoying.#BB20 #BigBrother20 #BigBrother — BB20Fan (@BigBrother20Fan) August 2, 2018

After a veto competition that saw fan-favorite houseguest Tyler Crispen hold the power, Dayton met with him to attempt to dissuade him from changing her nominations.

“I want you to keep them the same,” Dayton told Crispen.

“I think we’re going to be OK Bay,” Crispen responded, watching his words to not make any promises he can’t keep.

“No matter what this week is going to change everything because that chunk of people loses a number,” Dayton said.

Crispen, however had a trick up his sleeve, attempting to convince Dayton to put a member of her own alliance on the block, Scottie Salton.

“That keeps Level-6 safe right?” Crispen told the camera as he shared his plan with viewers.

Bayleigh’s attitude. Yikes. She is way too power hungry and she is not good at it. #BB20 #DramaQueen — Bass Grrrl 🎸 (@pookerella) August 2, 2018

The conversation created a rift between Level-6 alliance members, but after realizing Bayleigh holds a power app that could affect his game in the long-run, Crispen chose to not use the power of veto. Swindler and Robinson will be up for eviction during Thursday’s episode.

Ok why would Tyler not use the veto? I would say the level 6 alliance is no more after this week! #bb20 — wagz (@FINSUPWAGZ) August 2, 2018

I like Bailey but she’s gonna get what’s coming to her why the HELL! Would she tell Rachel she has the power app ! Now it’s gonna comeback to bite her #bb20 — #bb20 🖤 (@JuryHouseVet) August 2, 2018

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.