Matthew McConaughey Issues Passionate Plea Following School Shooting in His Texas Hometown

Matthew McConaughey has spoken out about the tragic school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, and the Oscar-winning actor issued a passionate plea. In a statement shared on social media, McConaughey wrote, "As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town of Uvalde, Texas. Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us."

McConaughey continued, "The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?' We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo. As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it's time we re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs. We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children's issue."

The True Detective alum added, "This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured." Finally, he And to those who dropped off their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming."

On Tuesday, Uvalde resident Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School at around 11:30 a.m., killing 19 students and two adults, including a teacher. Ramos was later confirmed to have been killed by police. PEOPLE reports that he also shot his own grandmother, but she survived the attack.

"He shot and killed – horrifically, incomprehensibly – 14 students and killed a teacher. [The shooter], he himself is deceased," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said shortly after the tragic incident. "And it is believed that responding officers killed him." The death toll was later revealed to have been more. Speaking out about the horrible event, Congressman Tony Gonzales — who represents the area — said, "I am heartbroken for our South Texas community. It is devastating when our innocent children become the victims of senseless violence. We are devastated."