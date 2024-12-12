I Love a Mama’s Boy star Matt McAdams is engaged! The TLC personality announced he and his mystery fiancée had gotten engaged on Tuesday, Nov. 26, sharing sweet photos with his love on Instagram while obscuring her face.

“Dancing through life,” he wrote in the caption. “The next chapter begins in 2025.” The reality star, who has appeared on I Love a Mama’s Boy alongside mom Kelly since its first season, told In Touch Weekly that he popped the question to his future bride in Italy after they first met on Hinge.

“She’s just everything I was looking for in the sense of a partner, very supportive, and I’m just more and more grateful as time goes on,” he told the outlet. “We went on that first date, and I kept asking her for more dates, and she even says, ‘You know, one of the things about it was that you pursued me,’ and she said, ‘I liked it.’ She said, ‘You know guys don’t pursue anymore.’ They don’t do the whole dating aspects of what it used to be. I think nowadays people have gotten lazy with it. So I think she and I never were lazy, and I think that’s one of the things that really got us going.”

Matt also said he hopes to start a family with his fiancée “within the first year of being married,” adding that there’s “just so much happening” in terms of his personal life right now.

Matt first revealed he had a girlfriend on Instagram in March 2023, although he kept her face covered during the hard launch. “God has such a way of bringing people into our lives when it’s time. When things don’t work out as we planned it’s when we stop thinking of why it didn’t we then get the answer. Three days of exploring together, creating memories and spending time just with each other. Can’t wait for the next adventure!” he wrote in the caption.

Matt’s fiancée won’t be appearing on I Love a Mama’s Boy anytime soon, however. “She and I didn’t want her to have to go through the crap that comes with this,” he wrote in the comment section of a September post. “I hope people and my exes respect us as we do not bash people in this new season. We’ll see lol.”

In October, Kelly told us that she was “very excited” about where things were heading with Matt’s romantic life, adding, “I love everything that’s happening.” Matt also shared that he felt like all of his past relationships had led him to where he was then.

“Every person that you date, you learn something new,” he told us. “I really think you’re honing in on what are the most important things to you. And for me, [the most important thing is] finding a girl that is so close with her family and has the same family values [as me]. …I’m now 34, you know, [and] I would like to get married. I would like to have a family and settle down … and I had to really take a step back and say, ‘What is it you’re looking for, Matt?’”