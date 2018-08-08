'Big Brother' Contestant Bayleigh Confesses She Might Be Pregnant With Evictee Swaggy C's Child

Will season 20 of Big Brother bring a newborn baby? Contestant Bayleigh Dayton confessed this week that she thinks she might be pregnant with Chris "Swaggy C" Williams' child.

#BB20 #BBLF Bayleigh tells Haleigh about a dream she had. She's missed her period, her boobs are bigger and she thinks she's pregnant. She won't take a pregnancy test until next week. pic.twitter.com/uyJLQ9T3EY — #SloppyFeeds (@BB20messyfeeds) August 6, 2018

The 25-year-old former Miss Missouri USA confided to her housemate Haleigh Broucher on the CBS All Access live feeds Sunday that she thinks she may be pregnant with Swaggy C, who was evicted earlier this season. Around the same time, Swaggy C cryptically tweeted three flushed-face emojis and joked that he was logging off for the night.

Bayleigh pulled aside Haleigh in the bathroom and said, "I had a dream. You have to read my mind. Don't say it out loud," said before admitting she was "freaked the heck out" by the idea of being pregnant.

"That would happen to you on national television," Bayleigh said to herself.

When Haleigh asked if she knew for sure, Bayleigh said, "No, it's more like pure fear. I don't even want to know."

Haleigh said that "everything happens for a reason," which Bayleigh initially agreed with. "Totally. But, like, no. Not allowed to happen at all. Isn't that insane?" Bayleigh replied.

Later in the conversation, Haleigh asked Bayleigh if she was going to "pursue that avenue of discovery."

"I think maybe next week or the week after," Bayleigh responded. Expect the unexpected, indeed, as show host Julie Chen likes to remind viewers.

Bayleigh and Swaggy's showmance was one for the ages. It began soon after they moved into the Big Brother house earlier this summer, but was cut short when Swaggy was evicted on July 12. However, Swaggy has since met Bayleigh's parents and is thinking about taking the next step in their relationship once the game ends.

"It's crazy but we talked about moving in with each other after the show ends," he told Us Weekly in July. "When you confide in someone and can put 100 percent trust in them, it grows fast. You see them at their worst, you sleep with them every night, you see them at their best."

As far as marriage goes, Swaggy says, "That is obviously way far down the road."

Meanwhile, inside the house, HOH Angela Rummans nominated Scottie Salton and Angie "Rockstar" Landry for eviction. However, this season's Hacker Competition twist gave one anonymous winner the power to remove a player from the block and replace them with their own choice. After Haleigh became the first hacker of the season, she removed Scottie from the block and put up Tyler Crispen.

Because Haleigh remained anonymous in the hacker competition, her houseguests quickly suspected Bayleigh, who has the Identity Theft Power App that allows her to replace HOH nominations with her own.

After the Hacker Competition ended with Tyler on the block, many members of the Level 6 alliance are now planning to backdoor Bayleigh and send her packing.

Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Thursays at 9 p.m. ET. CBS All Access users can watch the 24/7 online live feeds.