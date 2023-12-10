'Big Brother' Announces 'Reindeer Games' Cast

The holidays are coming in hot, but Big Brother is keeping things chill with Reindeer Games. People reports that nine former houseguests will be competing for a grand prize of $100,000 in a new spinoff. While it won't be like a normal Big Brother season, there will likely still be a whole lot of drama and entertainment to look forward to as houseguests get into the Christmas spirit. There will be lots of tricks, festive treats, and more to look out for, and there will be an "all-new set of rules." What that will mean in regards to the normal Big Brother format will be something to look forward to. What fans can look forward to that they will know are the nine Big Brother veterans returning, and it will surely be an interesting time. Take a look at who all is competing and watch the premiere of Big Brother Reindeer Games on Monday, Dec. 11 on CBS. The BB Holiday Universe has been unleashed! 👀🎄

Get ready to see BB legends in Big Brother Reindeer Games, premiering December 11 on @CBS. Are you ready for a winter wonderland? ❄️ pic.twitter.com/DPKRUgeqfX — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) November 10, 2023

Cody Calafiore (Photo: Sonja Flemming) 32-year-old Calafiore appeared in two previous Big Brother seasons. He was the runner-up for Big Brother 16 and won Big Brother 20. He most recently was on Peacock's The Traitors, where he went from having strong alliances on the CBS reality series to being a secret villain on the Alan Cumming-hosted show.

Nicole Franzel (Photo: Sonja Flemming) Big Brother Reindeer Games will mark Franzel's return to the reality competition after making her mark on Big Brother 16, Big Brother 18 — which she won, and Big Brother 22. On top of winning Season 18, she also met her future husband, Victor Arroyo. He got down on one knee during Big Brother 20 when Franzel thought she was on as a guest host.

Frankie Grande (Photo: Sonja Flemming) Not just known for being Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie Grande was on Big Brother 16 and a finalist on UK Celebrity Big Brother 18. The 40-year-old "Internet mogul" most recently appeared on Big Brother 25 to help with a Big Brother twist.

Taylor Hale (Photo: Sonja Flemming) The 28-year-old former Miss USA won Big Brother 24, even after being close to eviction only in the first week. By the end, she made out to have one of the strongest jury votes in Big Brother history, winning in a landslide 8-1 vote.

Cameron Hardin (Photo: Sonja Flemming) Fresh off Big Brother 25, Hardin is back for another chance to come out on top. The 34-year-old southern dad was voted off twice and came in ninth place, even despite winning the title of America's Favorite Houseguest.

Britney Haynes (Photo: Sonja Flemming) 36-year-old Haynes previously appeared on Big Brother 12 and Big Brother 14 but didn't make it to the final three in either season. She was America's Favorite Player during Season 12, and she's likely looking for redemption and revenge for Reindeer Games.

Josh Martinez (Photo: Sonja Flemming) 29-year-old Martinez won Big Brother 19, even though he didn't have the best relationships with his fellow houseguests. Following his turn on Big Brother, he went over to MTV's The Challenge for multiple iterations, including the most recent second season of The Challenge: USA.

Xavier Prather (Photo: Sonja Flemming) The 29-year-old is returning to Big Brother after having won Big Brother 23. He was the first Black winner in the history of the reality series.