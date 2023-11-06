'Big Brother 25' Episode 40 Recap: Did Jag Betray BFF Matt Ahead of Final Three?

With the Big Brother 25 finale just days away, did Jag betray his best friend Matt when it came down to cutting the final four?

With the Big Brother finale night just DAYS away, it's time to make some tough decisions – and that includes whether or not to cut your best friend before the end. But will the Minute Men make it to Final Three? Or will Matt and Jag have to end their bromance prematurely? The road to finale night ends here. Let's talk about Episode 40 of Big Brother 25.

With only four people left in the game and two of them being her allies, Bowie Jane's HOH win put her in kind of a tough place. Of course she's gonna nominate Felicia, but will it be Matt or Jag sitting beside her? Jag's really been putting in the work to get close to Bowie the past few weeks, but part of Matt's jury pitch is that he's never been nominated.

Who to choose, who to choose. Ya know what, let's make it fair and square and pick a number 1-100. Tough luck, Matt. Or…not luck at all. Sneaky, sneaky Jag! And truly, Matt, come on, you sweet summer child.

With Matt and Felicia on the block, everyone knows that the only thing that really matters this week is Power of Veto – the winner will not only save themself, they'll be the only person to cast an eviction vote. Tensions are high – so let's take it to the jury house for a minute.

Cirie makes her grand entrance, and everyone's pretty surprised. Cameron's impressed that Jag has been taking everyone out of the game, and tying the record for most vetos won in a season, but Cirie is still Team Matt. She's not wowed by Jag's competition prowess.

Speaking of competitions, we have the final Veto – and it's our classic timeline memory challenge – although this one threw in some more random events, which was fun. Fun but futile. Jag wins this Veto, too, breaking the Veto record with seven wins in a season. Congrats to him — but I kind of agree with Cirie earlier. Sorry, Jag.

With the Veto in Jag's hands, Felicia has to try to convince him to cut his bestie Matt over her – and she doesn't even have to lie, she reminds Jag that while he's the comp beast of the season, Matt's social game may have outpaced his. Much to consider… but not really because Jag was never gonna evict Matt! These two are too close. Felicia is sent packing by Jag's sole vote. Ugh, bye Mama Fe! She tells Julie that she definitely respects the duo's loyalty to one another, but does she think it was the right move for Jag's game?

I agree. What do you think? Who wins Big Brother out of our final three?