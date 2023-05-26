'The Challenge: USA' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

CBS released its summer schedule, and it is sizzling with reality TV, including the long-awaited premiere of the second season of The Challenge: USA. According to Deadline, the spin-off will premiere on Thursday, August 10 at 10 p.m. ET following Big Brother. It will then air on Sundays beginning August 13 until August 27, meaning the last month of the summer will be all about The Challenge, and there really isn't a better way to end the season.

The newest spin-off of The Challenge initially premiered on CBS in the summer of 2022. It includes familiar faces from multiple CBS reality series, including Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, and The Amazing Race competing in daily challenges, both in pairs and solo, and try to not get eliminated or lose their money. Winners from that season then compete alongside the winners and select contestants from three other international The Challenge spin-offs for The Challenge: World Championship, and it really is a way to keep fans on the edge of their seats from every corner of the globe.

As for who will be competing on Season 2 of The Challenge: USA, that has yet to be revealed. However, contestants from Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race will compete alongside some from The Challenge, which will surely be an intriguing sight to see. The Challenge has aired on MTV since the late '90s and is still going strong, so to have some of the biggest contestants from the series cross over to CBS for The Challenge: USA will surely be something to look forward to.

Given the way that Season 1 of The Challenge: USA ended, with four players having to be removed from the final challenge due to injury or not completing a challenge and four more quitting after trying to complete a challenge in the freezing cold, hopefully, the circumstances will be a little bit better.

Not too much is known about the second season of The Challenge: USA, but it's likely that once it starts getting closer, CBS will release more details about it. In the meantime, though, every and any iteration of The Challenge is available to stream on Paramount+. That will surely keep fans occupied until August when The Challenge: USA comes back to us. The wait will definitely be worth it since it has been so long since Season 1, which had its finale back in September 2022.