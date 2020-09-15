✖

Big Brother fans will have a slight change in their schedule this week as CBS prepares to air the Academy of Country Music Awards Wednesday evening in place of the summer reality competition show. While Big Brother fans typically watch the Power of Veto competition during Wednesday's show ahead of the live eviction ceremony Thursday, the All-Stars POV episode will air on Tuesday, Sept. 15 instead of Wednesday, Sept. 16, the network announced at the start of the week.

Big Brother fans left off Sunday after Dani Briones won this week's Head of Household following Bayleigh Dayton's eviction Thursday. As the houseguests clung to a tilting billboard for as long as possible while cold water drenched them from above, Briones was able to outlast her fellow players, putting her in the position of power this week for the first time this season. She chose to put Kevin Campbell and David Alexander on the block this week, but doesn't know Alexander has a secret power that will allow him to pull himself off the block, leaving Briones with at least one additional nomination she must name and possibly two depending on the results of Tuesday's Veto competition. Big Brother: All-Stars will resume its regular schedule on CBS after Tuesday's episode, resuming Thursday's live eviction ceremony at its usual time.

Wednesday, CBS will broadcast the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Keith Urban this year and featuring performances from Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, and Maren Morris, amongst others. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman and Bluebird Cafe will host a virtual ACM Awards this year, which will move forward without a live audience.

Swift's performance is one of the most anticipated of the year, as she will perform her hit "Betty" from her latest album, "Folklore" from the Grand Ole Opry at the Academy of Country Music Awards. This will be Swift's first performance in seven years at a country music awards ceremony, with her last taking place in 2013 at both the ACM Awards, where she performed "Highway Don’t Care" with Tim McGraw and Keith Urban, and "Red" at the County Music Awards with Vince Gill and Alison Krauss. The ACM Awards begin their broadcast on CBS Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.