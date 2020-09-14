Keith Urban to Duet With Pink During ACM Awards

The 2020 ACM Awards are just days away, and Keith Urban, who is hosting the show, has announced that he will be performing with Pink during the annual ceremony. Urban shared the news on social media on Sunday, revealing that the pair will be performing their new duet, "One Too Many." The song appears on Urban's new album, The Speed of Now Part 1, which will be released on Friday, meaning that Wednesday's performance will serve as the song's world premiere.

This will be Pink's first performance at the ACM Awards, though she has appeared at the CMA Awards in 2017 and 2019. She has also duetted with Kenny Chesney and Chris Stapleton, meaning the pop star is no stranger to country music. Both Urban and Pink shared the news of their performance with quick videos announcing the news and similar captions. "ONE TOO MANY • WORLD TELEVISION PREMIERE," Urban's read. "Performing with @pink on the @acmawards this Wednesday! Tune in at 8/7c."

The ACM Awards will be broadcast from three iconic locations in Nashville — the Ryman Auditorium, The Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry. Previously announced performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Riley Green, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, and Tenille Townes, who will perform at the Ryman, Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert featuring songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick, and Tim McGraw, who will perform at The Bluebird and Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton and Morgan Wallen, who will perform from the Opry. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood and Taylor Swift will also perform during the show.

Urban, who is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, is set to host, and he recently told Taste of Country Nights that he will be visiting all three venues during the broadcast. "I'm going to be hosting from Grand Ole Opry House and crossing over to some performances in the Bluebird Cafe and also Ryman Auditorium," he said. "So what's great about this is, even though a lot of people won't be able to come — and obviously we can't have people in the audience — there's going to be a lot of people around the world that get to see these places that have never seen them before."

The 2020 ACM Awards will air Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on CBS.