'Big Brother' Fans Erupt After CBS All-Access Crashes During Head of Household Competition

Some Big Brother fans were furious after they could not see the Head of Household competition thanks to technical errors. Several took to Twitter Thursday night to complain about CBS All Access crashing during the game. CBS All Access allows fans to watch a live-stream of the houseguests instead of waiting for the next episode to air on CBS.

Big Brother Season 22 started later than recent seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season features faces familiar to fans, including Big Brother Season 18 winner Nicole Franzel and Big Brother Season 14 winner Ian Terry. So far, Bayleigh Dayton, Katshar Ridha, Janelle Pierzina, Nicole Anthony, and Keesha Smith have all been eliminated.

Franzel is among the Big Brother houseguests under fire this week for mocking Terry, who is autistic. In an unaired clip that leaked on Twitter, Franzel and Dani Briones are heard talking about Terry's "rocking." Briones said she could not "even look" at Terry "because [of] his constant movement." She said it "stresses me out," adding, "I feel mean saying that, but I'll literally have to move." Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett were heard comparing Terry's movements to a horror movie. The three women laughed when Garrett said he will have a nightmare about Terry rocking, reports Us Weekly.

Several members of the Big Brother family later defended Terry. Kat Dunn shared several links with information on autism, writing, "If you’re on the spectrum and watching these clips, please don’t feel “weird” or any less amazing than you are. Instead of crowding your timeline with more trash, I’m going to tweet out some other links with more important (and reputable) information for you to see."