'Big Brother 25' Schedule Gets Big Change for the Rest of the Season

CBS' schedule is once again changing, and this time, Big Brother is involved. The long-running reality competition announced on Twitter that starting next week, episodes will shift from Wednesday to Tuesday. There was also no new episode last night. Big Brother will still air on Thursdays and Sundays but will now be on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays.

In place of Big Brother, last night were the mega-sized season premieres of Survivor and The Amazing Race. Unlike previous weeks, tonight's episode of Big Brother was also at a different time. Josh Duhamel's reality competition Buddy Games kicked off the night, followed by a live episode of Big Brother. Survivor and The Amazing Race will continue to keep the Wednesday lineup busy. Big Brother will kick off Tuesdays starting next week, followed by the Paramount+ series FBI: True and reruns of FBI.

It's unknown if Big Brother 25 will be making any more schedule changes. The finale is expected to be on Nov. 9 with a two-hour episode. Any more changes with the finale episodes fast approaching would be unnecessary. But since this new change was a pre-planned one because of Survivor and The Amazing Race, I'll let it slide. Hopefully, it won't take long to get used to the fact that Big Brother is on Tuesdays and not Wednesdays, though.

CBS has changed its fall 2023 schedule numerous times. The most recent being changing the premiere of NCIS: Sydney. The latest and first international NCIS spinoff was initially supposed to premiere on Monday, Nov. 13, just a few days after the world premiere on Paramount+ Australia. The network then changed it to a day later, but it all worked out in the end. NCIS: Sydney is taking over the timeslot that NCIS held for its first 18 seasons, so it's quite the callback.

Big Brother 25 has seen some heated moments and even some confusing ones. Between wondering if the live eviction was edited and a recent blowout fight, it's been a lot to handle. That's on top of the livestreams that have revealed some pretty interesting details and got one person quickly kicked off. It will be interesting to see how these last remaining weeks go, especially since it will likely fly by. Make sure to tune in to Big Brother on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays on CBS, as well as the livestreams on Paramount+.