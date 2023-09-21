'Big Brother 25' Episode 21 Recap: Did Cory or America Get Saved By the Veto?

With America and Cory on the Big Brother block after a blow-up with Jared, will the HOH follow through on his plan to backdoor Cameron?

Tensions are high in the Big Brother house following Jared's blow-up with Cory – and America and Cory are feeling more than a little nervous sitting there on the block together. But will either of them be saved by the veto this week? Or will Cameron weasel his way out of being backdoored once more? Let's get into Big Brother Season 25 Episode 21 in our Social Call recap.

We pick up after Cory and America were put on the block together by Jared, and despite the possibility of one of them going home, America is looking on the bright side – some of the most iconic showmances have been nominated against each other. But they can relax…a little bit. Jared's gunning for Cameron this week as a backdoor – and Cameron has a pretty good idea that's what's going on. Well, Jared's not exactly hiding it.

Cue the wheelin' and dealin'. Cory and America make a deal with Cam that if he DOES win Veto this week – as he is wont to do- he removes one of them. That way the three of them could all find a way to be safe and move on together as a trio. Cam says sure, but he's still weighing his options.

Speaking of weighing their options, Mecole and Felicia make a Final 2 after Mecole pulls her aside and lets her know Jared and Cirie never planned on saving Felicia before the house flipped on Izzy last week. This is Felicia's third final two, but her first with someone outside of the two people who are related to one another, so we're making progress.

It's probably best to shift your eggs out of the Jared basket, because people are turning on him faster than that chair that nearly killed Miss Felicia. Jag spills news of the For Real, For Real alliance to Blue, and when she tries to ask her showmance why he was in at least one other alliance that didn't include her, he has the most Jared response. And he lied to her and told her to calm down, which is a bold move toward the only person in the house who knows your mom is here, Jared.

In fact, now she's plotting against Jared with Jag and Matt – who all feel way more comfortable moving forward with AmeriCory than Jared and Cirie. Jag even promises them that if they choose him for veto and he wins, he will definitely take one of them off the block – he wants Cameron to go home, and he wants Jared to be next. Great plan! Only thing that could go wrong is if Cameron wins Veto.

Anddddd of course he gets picked for Veto. He's playing against Cory, America, Jared, Bowie Jane and Cory's choice – Jag. Cameron's pulled out nothing but clutch wins this whole season, so the house is understandably nervous going into this Foot Ball sweat-catching comp, but Jag ends up pulling out the win, with Cam RIGHT behind him in second place! That's gotta hurt.

Cam knows his game is swiftly approaching its end, but he's not going down without a fight. He pulls aside Matt, Jag and Jared to offer up his services as a "gunslinger" if they keep him in the house, pointing out that he's a great shield for their game. In his place, Cam recommends the house votes out Cory.

That ship has sailed though, Cameron. People have been trying to get you out of this game for WEEKS. So Jag goes with the original plan and removes Cory from the block – and Jared puts Cam right up there next to America. Cam's not tapping out yet, he says there's always plenty of maneuvering to be done before an eviction – but I don't know I think his game is cooked.

And with a confirmed double eviction going down Thursday night, Jared's game is looking…medium rare.

Oh, I love a double eviction! I can't wait to see how this goes down. Which two houseguests do you think are going home this week? Let me know in the comments!