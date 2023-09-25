'Big Brother 25' Episode 23 Recap: Jared and Cameron's Returns Spark Blowout Fight

Cameron and Jared are BACK in the house after the world's shortest eviction, and these BB Zombies are stirring up major drama. No one is excited to see these guys back in the house – but I'd be lying if I said I didn't love the chaos that comes with their return. So let's get into Sunday's late-night Big Brother – Season 25 Episode 23.

Last week's double eviction saw Cam leaving the house right before Jared was sent packing, and pretty much everyone but Cirie was OK with that — even personalities aside, those guys have been the biggest competition threats in the house this season. We got to see the double eviction play out live, but Sunday's episode gave us a little bit more context into what went down – plus, you know, we've got no HOH, nominations or veto this week. We have to watch something!

I think the biggest thing I got from this side footage was that Jared actually chose Matt as his Houseguest Choice to play in veto, which was a move that sealed his fate, and that Blue told Jared she knew he was Cory's target right before he got voted out – which shocked him somehow.

Back to post Double Eviction, where most everyone is feeling pretty good about what just went down —until a new transmission arrives from the Scaryverse telling the houseguests that BB zombies will be arriving at the house and that one of their games will be resurrected on Thursday. And we didn't have to wait to see Jared and Cameron back in the house. And everyone's thrilled.

Cam's strategy coming back into the house is to lay low and try to find some inroads with people just in case he does come back. Jared's? Well he's gonna get mad at Blue, one of two people who didn't vote for him to leave. And he's gonna get in a fight with Felicia for doing him wrong. But Felicia is fighting back! She says, umm no, remember how you wanted to vote me out over Izzy? This fight got pretty wild! Cirie jumped in too! And the rest of the house is thrilled to see more cracks forming in the former power trio.

Cirie's in kind of a weird place in the house right now too. But she has repaired her relationship with Matt, who tells her he only didn't save Jared because then SHE would have gone up – and he couldn't have her going home. I'm not sure if that's true or not, and neither is Cirie, but Matt keeps getting better at this game. Oh, and everyone wants Cam back in the house except Meme and Cirie.

With that, we have a new transmission from the Scaryverse. In order to re-enter the game, the zombies will need to win a "Resurrection Rumble" to determine if they or the other zombie will compete on Thursday in a do-or-die competition of their own. High stakes – so Cameron and Jared were both understandably going 100 in their head-to-head skull-stacking teeter-totter comp. Jared really seems to have embraced the zombie persona, because he WILL NOT slow down and stop launching his skulls, despite doing it over and over again.

Three rounds – round one was tied at 7 skulls each, with Cam pulling ahead in the second round 13 to nine. In the final round, it's first to 30 – and we leave off with our two zombies fighting for their second life in the game.

Ugh, we'll have to wait until THURSDAY to find out who wins. No Wednesday episode this week! What do you think of the twist? Let me know in the comments.