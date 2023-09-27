Bethenny Frankel Blasts 'Over the Top' Taylor Swift for Acting Like Travis Kelce's 'Full Football Wife'

Bethenny Frankel is calling out Taylor Swift for acting "over the top" while cheering on rumored new beau Travis Kelce at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game. The former Real Housewives of New York City star took to TikTok Tuesday to criticize the "Anti-Hero" singer for "chumming with" the NFL pro's mom in the stands, saying that while she's "not a Taylor Swift fan," she does have "tremendous respect" for her.

"It felt like the Chia Pet of a relationship," the Bravo personality said. "Like, just add water. Like, they were together for 10 years. Like, she's a full football wife. ... She literally looked like she had been in a serious relationship with this guy for decades." Frankel continued that Swift "gets really into the guy she's with," but said that NFL fans are "wary of newcomers" and "like ride or die" partners over "people coming in for a short ride."

Frankel then noted how Swift was "on her tour with another guy" just a few months back, referencing the singer-songwriter's brief romance with The 1975's Matty Healy. The Skinnygirl founder concluded by giving Swift the same advice she gives her 13-year-old daughter Bryn. "It's important to find people that you like spending time with ... but you've got to maintain your own identity and you don't want to absorb your whole life into someone else's," she said. "You've got to keep your two feet on the ground and be your own person and nobody needs to save you."

Kelce addressed his relationship with Swift on a new episode of his New Heights podcast, saying that the Grammy winner completely charmed his family and friends Sunday. "Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he said. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light."

Moving forward, Kelce said he'd be looking to keep his romantic life a lot more private. "I think what's real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives," he explained. "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows, like the McAfee show and any other show that I go on from here on out, you know ... I'm enjoying life. And I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, 'Alright now,' will have to be kinda where I keep it."