Bethenny Frankel Tears Into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: 'How Do You Do Every Single Thing Wrong?'

Bethenny Frankel isn't backing down from her criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Real Housewives of New York City alum took to TikTok Tuesday to continue her ongoing critique of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who made headlines in 2020 when they announced their plans to step down as senior working royals and have since moved to California with their children – Archie, 3, and daughter Lili, 2.

"Remember when I was completely trolled, harassed and canceled for saying that Meghan and Harry could f-k up a wet dream? How could someone botch something so badly?" Frankel said in her video. "I almost feel badly, like, I think I do feel badly, because I can't imagine having so much at your fingertips and letting it all slip away because of living inside your own head." Frankel then questioned Harry and Meghan's decisions as of late, adding, "And thinking every single thing that you do and say and want is so fascinating that you should be accepting awards at podiums around the world. Why? How do you do every single thing wrong?"

The reality personality also claimed that the couple isolated themselves after leaving Buckingham Palace behind. "You are people without a country. God forbid they split up, they are all each other has. And I mean that from the bottom of my heart. Those poor children, what would happen?" she continued, saying of Harry's rift with Prince William and King Charles III and Meghan's problems with dad Thomas Markle, "They are estranged from their families – both of them – I have never seen a botched job like this in my life. I can't imagine going from hero to zero like that. Having money, having opportunities."

She concluded: "Where are George and Amal [Clooney]? Where is David Beckham and Victoria Beckham? Where is Priyanka [Chopra Jonas] and the Jonas guy [Nick Jonas]? Where are all these people now? These two grifters, how do you screw something up so badly? Go away for a long time."

Frankel has been outspoken about her dislike of Meghan and Harry, saying on Instagram in May, "Some of you say to me, why do you talk about Meghan and Harry? I think, 'They are right. Why do I?' Then I start reading what people are saying and the news and you can't believe that it is real. I swear to you this woman needs to get on the Housewives. Just be a Housewife. Lean in and be infamous. It is not going that great. You alienated your base of fans." She continued that while she was "Team Meghan" at first, "Then they left and I talked about [their 2021 tell-all interview] and came close to cancellation. So everyone is just catching up to me several years later. I got destroyed and lost business deals. It wasn't that fun."