Travis Kelce Takes Taylor Swift Out to Dinner Following Chiefs' Win Over Bears

Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game on Sunday after Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce invited her. After the game, the two were seen walking out of Arrowhead Stadium together, and according to Entertainment Tonight, Kelce took Swift out to dinner at Prime Social Rooftop in Kansas City.

"Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis," an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. "The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

A source to Entertainment Tonight, "Travis has never shied away from his desire to give dating with Taylor a try, which he even said during a press conference a few months ago after seeing Swift in concert. Travis and Taylor are taking things slowly, and not rushing into anything serious. Both are very career-focused, so the focus is on that for now, but that's not going to stop them from enjoying life when it's the right moment."

Entertainment Tonight said the Prime Social Rooftop closed at 8 p.m. local time, and the staff told patrons they had to vacate the premises. However, the staff offered the patrons free drinks at their sister restaurant a few floors down to compensate for the early closure. After leaving the restaurant, the group of diners noticed a crowd outside and were informed that Swift's security personnel were seated a few booths away. They tried to get a glimpse of the 12-time Grammy Award winner, but the doors were locked and guarded.

In another report from Entertainment Tonight, Kelce, 33, and Swift, 33, hung out before the Chiefs game. Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them."

The Kelce-Swift relationship rumors began when Kelce said he tried to give his number to Swift while attending her concert in Kansas City. It was then reported the two have been "quietly hanging out," which then led to Kelce publicly inviting the "Anti-Hero" singer to a game.