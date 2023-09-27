Travis Kelce Breaks His Silence on Taylor Swift Romance

Travis Kelce is addressing his relationship with Taylor Swift. For the first time since the "Anti-Hero" singer's appearance alongside the football pro's family and friends at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game, the 33-year-old tight end opened up about his relationship with Swift during a new episode of his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with brother and fellow NFL player Jason Kelce.

"Man, that was a crazy game," Travis said at the top of the episode, with Jason teasing, "What was crazy about it?" Travis continued, "Ah, man it was just action-packed, you know what I mean. People were screaming, people were chest bumping, people were high-fiving, banging on the glass, just doing everything. It was wild, man. It was an exciting game. Chiefs Kingdom was in attendance, and they were going crazy."

Eventually, Jason and Travis addressed Swift's presence head-on. "We've been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life, but now we've gotta talk about it," Jason said, asking his brother to describe the last few weeks. "I'm on the rollercoaster, man. Rollercoaster of life," Travis admitted. "I've noticed a few things, yeah, like paparazzi outside my house. S- like that, for sure."

After spending time with his family and friends at Arrowhead Stadium, Travis said the Grammy winner had won them over. "Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he continued. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light." Swift was captured eagerly cheering on the Chiefs as they beat the Chicago Bears 41-10.

"To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there – that s- was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure," Travis continued of the whole experience. "And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end. Took my Cheville to the game. ...Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."

Moving forward, Travis noted that despite being the one to bring "all this attention" on himself by telling the story of attempting to shoot his shot with Swift using a friendship bracelet, he wanted to respect both of their privacy. "I think what's real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives," he explained. "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows, like the McAfee show and any other show that I go on from here on out, you know ... I'm enjoying life. And I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, 'Alright now,' will have to be kinda where I keep it."