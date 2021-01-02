Beth Chapman’s Daughter Cecily Bares All in 'Phat and Fabulous' New Year's Day Photo

✖

Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily Chapman is baring it all on Instagram. To ring in the New Year, Cecily posted a photo of herself while sitting in a luxurious bath surrounded by flower petals. In her caption for the post, the 27-year-old noted that she wanted to start the year off right by showing her followers her "real" self.

"In this New Year’s I don’t want you to see just me I want you to see the full me the real me," Cecily's post began. She went on to write that she wanted to post a bare and honest photo of herself in order to help inspire others to be comfortable with their own bodies. She added, "#PhatAndFabulous not everyone is skinny nor does anybody feel comfortable in their own skin and this is a very risky thing for me to do but guess what I’m gonna show people that were fat and fabulous no matter what you say B—H!"

Cecily's post came a week after she celebrated Christmas with her family in Hawaii. On the holiday, Cecily posted a photo of some of the presents that were under the family's tree. In her caption, she also noted that she was dearly missing her late mother, Beth, who passed away in June 2019 following a battle with cancer. Prior to her holiday celebrations, Cecily got to reunite with her brother, Garry, for the first time since Beth's funeral in July 2019. She traveled from her home in Hawaii to Jackson, Michigan, which is where Garry works in law enforcement. On social media, she chronicled her journey to see her younger brother, noting on Instagram that she was at a train station in Jackson while on her visit.

"I flew to Chicago from Hawaii, it was a nine-hour flight and then I took a train six hours to Michigan — it's a long journey," Cecily told The Sun during an interview that was published on Dec. 15. "I want to give Garry Boy my motherly touch, go cook him some food, clean up his house a little bit, just show him some love." She added, "It's the first time I've seen Garry since our mom's funeral. It's been so long, it'll be the first time we've had one-on-one time for a while, and the first time I've stayed at his house. It's exciting — big sissy's in town!"