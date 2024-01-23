'Basketball Wives': Brittish Williams Arrested After Failing To Report to Prison

Basketball Wives' Brittish Williams failed to report to prison on the date she was ordered to surrender and was later apprehended by authorities. RadarOnline obtained court documents revealing that hours before she was supposed to turn herself in on January 3, the reality star requested a reduction in her sentence from 4 to 2.6 years.

Williams was ordered to prison for four years for alleged credit card fraud, tax fraud, bank fraud, and insurance fraud. She was also mandated to pay $564k in restitution. After her sentencing, Williams accused the judge of unfairly punishing her due to her celebrity status. She filed an appeal against the 4-year sentence.

A federal judge agreed to grant her a postponement of her December 11 prison check-in date. Williams then petitioned the judge to push back the date to January 3 on the grounds that she wanted to be with her daughter for Christmas.

In a motion filed on January 2, Williams requested a reduction in her sentence from 48 months to 32 months, Williams claiming the court had made an error in calculating the sentence. After failing to check in on January 3, Williams requested the court to extend her surrender date. She stated that she was supposed to surrender to Alderson FPC on January 3, 2024, but had been unable to do so.

Williams asked that her surrender be postponed until her motion for a reduced sentence could be decided. She argued that she would eliminate the need for her to be transported back and forth between the prison in West Virginia and the Missouri court.

In opposition to Williams' motion to reduce her sentence, the governed argued the four years behind bars were appropriate. Prosecutors contended that "even if Williams did qualify for a potential reduction, the Government would oppose relief because she failed to report to the Bureau of Prisons as directed and she already received a more than generous disposition by way of the dismissal of counts carrying six years of consecutive mandatory minimums at the time of the original sentencing."

Several days later, according to court records, Williams was arrested on January 12. The circumstances of the arrest are unclear. Williams is not listed as an inmate at Alderson at the present time, according to RadarOnline.

Following the TV personality's arrest, her lawyer moved to continue a bond revocation hearing. Williams' motion has yet to be decided by a judge.