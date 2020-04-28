'Bachelor' Viewers Are Begrudgingly Tuning in to 'Listen To Your Heart' Amidst Quarantine

Since both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are not gracing fans' TV screens at the moment, viewers have turned to the series' latest spin-off, The Bachelor Presents Listen to Your Heart. The newest addition to Bachelor Nation involves musically-inclined contestants who are looking to find love. While many Bachelor fans have tuned in to Listen to Your Heart, it seems as though many of the show's viewers have simply tuned in because they're at home with not much else to do amidst the current coronavirus crisis.

"It was an aspect that I didn’t expect or see coming, which is what music does to the soul, and how one connects to the other," Chris Harrison, who hosts Listen to Your Heart as well as every other Bachelor Nation program, told Billboard in advance of the show's April 13 premiere. "How great music can come out of love and how love comes out of great music. It was really interesting to have that added level of intimacy in the musical performances. You have to trust, you have to believe and you can’t shake that. It was really evident when people were onstage, who the real couples were and who were just going through the motions."

Just as Harrison explained, Listen to Your Heart does have an interesting premise and is a fun addition to Bachelor Nation. But, as it turns out, some viewers aren't necessarily sold on the show just yet.