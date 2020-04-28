'Bachelor' Viewers Are Begrudgingly Tuning in to 'Listen To Your Heart' Amidst Quarantine
Since both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are not gracing fans' TV screens at the moment, viewers have turned to the series' latest spin-off, The Bachelor Presents Listen to Your Heart. The newest addition to Bachelor Nation involves musically-inclined contestants who are looking to find love. While many Bachelor fans have tuned in to Listen to Your Heart, it seems as though many of the show's viewers have simply tuned in because they're at home with not much else to do amidst the current coronavirus crisis.
"It was an aspect that I didn’t expect or see coming, which is what music does to the soul, and how one connects to the other," Chris Harrison, who hosts Listen to Your Heart as well as every other Bachelor Nation program, told Billboard in advance of the show's April 13 premiere. "How great music can come out of love and how love comes out of great music. It was really interesting to have that added level of intimacy in the musical performances. You have to trust, you have to believe and you can’t shake that. It was really evident when people were onstage, who the real couples were and who were just going through the motions."
Just as Harrison explained, Listen to Your Heart does have an interesting premise and is a fun addition to Bachelor Nation. But, as it turns out, some viewers aren't necessarily sold on the show just yet.
Still Watching
Do I hate this premise? Do I hate the whole house? Will I watch this and talk about it endlessly? #ListenToYourHeart pic.twitter.com/XnbIVGDjns— ❕ (@oofnotgreat) April 28, 2020
Gonna Keep With It
I spend 95% of #ListenToYourHeart making this face and I'm still going to watch every minute pic.twitter.com/D63s8Q6Bni— Lauren Weiss (@thelweiss) April 21, 2020
Watching & Cringing
I have yet to hear singing that hasn’t made me cringe.
But will I watch any garbage show The Bachelor produces???
Yes. Yes I will. #ListenToYourHeart #BachelorLTYH pic.twitter.com/FS3uxJoWPg— Brit (@BritniMDiaz) April 28, 2020
Will Be There With Bells On
I just remembered that #TheBachelor: #ListenToYourHeart premieres tonight. Is it going to be awful and cringey? I guarantee it. Am I still going to watch with a glass of wine in hand? You bet your sweet ass I am.— erin flesner (@emfles) April 13, 2020
Just Can't Quit The Show
I hate that I’m still watching this shit #listentoyourheart— brittany (@brittrosenthal) April 28, 2020
Not Loving It
#LTYH #ListenToYourHeart #TheBachelorLTYH #BachelorLTYH
Alright... how many of us are still about to be watching this mess?— Bachelor Fan Anonymous (@AnonBachFan) April 27, 2020
I gotta tell y’all... I’m not loving it. pic.twitter.com/WGUwhQZWLu
'Thanks, Coronavirus'
Romantic chemistry and musical chemistry are not dependent on each other and that’s the entire concept of #ListenToYourHeart. It makes me so mad, yet here I am...still watching. Thanks, coronavirus.— ThirtyFlirtyandDyingAlone (@30FlirtynDying) April 28, 2020