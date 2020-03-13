Bachelor Nation Explodes After Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Announce Split 2 Days After Season Finale

Bachelor Nation is reeling from the news that Peter Weber and Madison Prewett had decided to split just two days after declaring their love for one another on The Bachelor season finale Tuesday. The couple had come off of a rough season, during which Prewett left before the final rose due to Weber being intimate with other women during the Fantasy Suite dates and the ABC leading man proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss before calling off their engagement a month later.

That all came before an intense After the Final Rose taping, during which, Peter’s mom, Barb Weber revealed she strongly disliked Prewett, accusing her of making the family wait three hours to meet with her.

“When she did come in… we didn’t get an apology from her, and when I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said no and she would not accept a proposal in four days. As a mother, that wasn’t what we were expecting,” Barb told Chris Harrison, adding, “Chris, he’s going to have to fail to succeed. That’s it. All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work.”

Peter’s side

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Weber (@pilot_pete) on Mar 12, 2020 at 9:15pm PDT

Just two days later, Peter took to Instagram to reveal that he and Prewett had decided to go their separate ways.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” he wrote on Instagram. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

A Message for Hannah Ann

He ended with a message for Sluss, who was praised for her strong response to Peter ending their relationship.

“Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world,” he wrote. “I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish.”

Madison’s side

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Prewett (@madiprew) on Mar 12, 2020 at 9:12pm PDT

Prewett announced the news on her own social media.

“So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace,” she wrote.



“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him,” Madison continued. “I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. [Peter] you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan.”

Barb’s Reaction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbra (@sweetnums) on Mar 12, 2020 at 9:12pm PDT

As for Peter’s mom, Barb shared a video on her social media with friends singing John Denver’s “Leaving on a Jet Plane” as her son announced the big split.

She captioned the post, “Love you guys,” which struck many of her followers as a little too shady.

“Barb sorry but you need to stop,” one wrote, as another chimed in, “Congrats barb your tantrum on national tv worked in the end hope it’s worth it for you.”

“The sad thing is that you’ll never have the same relationship with your son again,” another added. “I can’t imagine feeling good about hurting my son or my relationship with him.”

Not shocked

As for the public reaction, needless to say, much of Bachelor Nation wasn’t shocked to learn that the rocky romance had not lasted very long.

waking up to the news that Pete and Madison aren’t together #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/pDmuzhplUJ — Kyle Tyrrell (@kyletyrrell) March 13, 2020

LMAO Peter and Madi broke up after not even 3 days. What a waste of a season. #TheBachelorFinale #TheBachelor — Nicole Arena (@narenatweets) March 13, 2020

Devastated

Others were heartbroken that what they saw as legitimate love between the two was ended so messily.

I feel like @madiprew and Peter would’ve actually been really happy together if more people would’ve been supporting them instead throwing negativity there way. I feel so bad for both because you could see how much they loved each other. #TheBachelor @BachelorABC — Coda (@dakotahgarcia) March 13, 2020

Okay I’ll just say it,



I’m tired of the Bachelor/Bachelorette not being successful in the end. #TheBachelor #TheBachlorette — c a s s (@Baby_Basler) March 13, 2020

Plenty of Jokes

Others made sure to inject a little humor into the tough situation.

Next week on #TheBachelor



*Chris Harrison takes it upon himself to show up at Hannah B.’s house*



Chris: I have some news. Peter is single. He has ended things with Madison pic.twitter.com/TgDeANef3K — Katie Ferchen (@justferchthings) March 13, 2020

barb when she sees peter for the first time since the madison break up…knowing she can now breastfeed her son forever #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/WUquGU0GFx — gabb 🌟 (@gabbgoudy) March 13, 2020

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor