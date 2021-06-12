'The Bachelor' Alum Urges 'Fresh Faces' on Show After Chris Harrison Exit

✖

Former The Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron hopes the franchise will get some "fresh faces" to host new seasons of The Bachelor after host Chris Harrison left for good earlier this week. Harrison permanently left the franchise on Tuesday, hours after the first season of The Bachelorette without him premiered Monday night. Harrison reportedly received an eight-figure payout on his way out the door.

"I think Chris Harrison is at peace with" leaving the franchise, Cameron told E! News Friday. "I think they are all trying to do what's best for each other and best for the direction of the franchise. And I think Chris is in a good place. I think the franchise is in a good place. I think the new guest hosts will be fun to watch."

Tyler Cameron (Photo: Presley Ann/WireImage/Getty)

Cameron also said he was looking forward to David Spade serving as one of the hosts on Bachelor in Paradise this summer. "I think it needs some life, it needs some new juice. David Spade, I'm excited to see him. He used to make fun of me," Cameron told E! News. This was in reference to Cameron's stint as Spade's "production assistant" on Lights Out with David Spade in 2019.

Cameron, 28, was the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. Fans wanted to see him as the lead on The Bachelor Season 24, but Peter Weber was picked instead because there were reports of Cameron dating Gig Hadid at the time. In September 2019, Cameron said he was offered to star in The Bachelor, but turned it down.

Harrison left The Bachelor after a series of events unfolded quickly while the last episodes of The Bachelor Season 25, the first with a Black lead, were airing. Photos of contestant Rachel Kirkconnell at an antebellum South-themed party in 2018 surfaced, and she later apologized. Harrison defended her during an interview on Extra, which led to more backlash. He agreed to take a break from The Bachelor and the "After the Final Rose" special was hosted by Emmanuel Acho. While the controversy unfolded behind the scenes, the episodes revealed that Kirkconnell still received Matt James' final rose. The two broke up because of the scandal, but have since reunited.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Harrison will not be returning to the franchise. "I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter," he wrote on Instagram. "I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime."

The Bachelorette Season 17 is now being hosted by former Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, with Katie Thurston as the star. ABC also confirmed that Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 will be hosted by Spade and other, soon-to-be-announced guest hosts. The show will premiere in August.