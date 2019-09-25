‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler Cameron Says He Was Offered ‘The Bachelor’ Over Peter Weber

The Bachelor‘s leading man for Season 24 has officially been revealed to be Peter Weber, who competed on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette this year, but fellow Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron revealed that he was also offered the job but turned it down.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Cameron shared that he was approached by producers but ultimately decided against the opportunity.

“You shouldn’t go on the show if you have a girlfriend,” Cameron said, referencing his budding relationship with Gigi Hadid and also throwing a bit of shade towards Brown’s former fiancé, Jed Wyatt, who arrived on The Bachelorette while still in a relationship.

“It was something we talked about,” he added. “My heart wasn’t 100 percent there, and that’s something you have to be fully invested in. I was on the other side as a contestant, which is a much easier role than being the lead of the show.”

The 26-year-old also mentioned his father’s health as another factor in his decision.

“My dad was very sick and I was very nervous and scared. I sat on it, thought on it, and my heart wasn’t in it,” he said, adding that his dad is “doing much better now.”

“He’s bouncing back,” the reality star shared. “It’s tough because when you’re in New York, you can hear it in his voice when he’s not feeling good and when he is feeling good. So lately, every time I call him, he’s been sounding good, so that’s awesome.”

“He’s been an amazing support system through this. There’s times where I want to just go home and see him and hang out and he’s like, ‘No, stay up there, do what you gotta do,’” he added. “Hopefully I’ll get him up to New York soon. He wants to see the leaves change and all that.”

Cameron, who is from Jupiter, Florida, recently got an apartment in New York City and is working on new campaigns.

After passing on the title of Bachelor, Cameron shared that he’s confident Weber will be more than up to the task.

“I think Peter’s going to be amazing,” he proclaimed. “I’m excited to watch Peter. He’s just — he’s got so much joy in that smile, and he’s got that subtle swagger… he’s great.”

“I think he will fall hard for somebody. He may fall hard for a couple people because we saw it with Hannah. It’s tough,” Cameron continued. “It’s a very hard position to be in. I think he’s got a genuine heart. It’s going to hurt him to say goodbye to people, but he’s a class act.”

