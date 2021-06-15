Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell in 'Rough Shape' After She's Rushed to Hospital

✖

Evan Bass shared that his estranged wife, Carly Waddell, is in "pretty rough shape" after being rushed to the hospital Monday. The Bachelorette alum, who met and got engaged to Waddell on Bachelor in Paradise, shared a photo of Waddell in a hospital bed with her eyes closed after being rushed to the ER in an ambulance.

"Carly's first ambulance ride - she's gonna be ok and, my goodness, this brings back some memories," Bass wrote on the photo, referencing his own health scare in 2016 on Paradise, which brought the couple closer together. Bass took to his Story later to share more details, revealing that Waddell was home but would possibly need to return to the hospital. "Thanks for all the prayers and support," he wrote. "After 9 hours we left the hospital but she's still in pretty rough shape and may have to go back. Continued thoughts and prayers are so appreciated. And she knows she's beloved."

(Photo: Evan Bass)

When it comes to details about Waddell's health scare, Bass continued, "I know y'all wanna know what's going on but it's her health and story to tell if she wants to share." Addressing critics of him sharing a photo of Waddell earlier in the day, he wrote, "I did get her permission to share [the] photo from earlier so you can relax Jan from Wisconsin." In all the "madness," Bass said Waddell lost her phone and "really needs to rest," so he advised fans to wait on her response to the influx of questions.

Waddell and Bass share son Charlie Wolf, 1, and daughter Isabella Evelyn, 3, and announced their separation after three years of marriage in December. "We have made the difficult decision to separate," they said in a joint statement at the time. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this."

While the couple hasn't spoken in-depth about the cause of their marriage's end, Bass said in April he wanted people to "have some empathy" and not assume anything about what ended their relationship. More recently, he revealed in an Instagram Q&A that he was dating again and "happier than I’ve been in a long time."