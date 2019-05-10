Bachelor Nation’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Expecting Baby No. 2

Another Bachelor Nation baby! Bachelor in Paradise couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass announced Thursday that they were looking to add another little one to their family.

The Bachelor alum, 33, shared a sweet photo of herself, her husband, and their 14-month-old daughter Bella all holding up their shirts to reveal their bare stomachs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Bass teased that his stomach was due to the six pack in his hand, a sonogram print in Waddell’s hand revealed that her bump was hiding more than beer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on May 9, 2019 at 7:08am PDT

“Beer Belly, Bella Belly, BABY BELLY!!!” she captioned the announcement. “We so SO EXCITED to FINALLY announce Bella’s little brother or sister will be here in November!!! (If you wonder why I haven’t been on social media as much…well, this is why!)”

Bass, father to three sons from a previous relationship, added on his own post, “Ok, so I think I finally figured out what’s causing all these babies. Baby number 473ish coming soon! (Im currently carefully curating this babies Instagram page to be released with ointment line in 2054.)”

The couple first met and fell in love on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, tying the knot in a romantic televised ceremony in 2017. In February 2018, they welcomed their first child together, and revealed to Us Weekly not long after that they were interested in expanding their family sooner rather than later.

“We’re planning on trying to have another little one and getting pregnant this year,” Waddell told the outlet in March. “I always tell Jade [Roper], ‘You go first, and I’ll go second.’”

Roper held her end of the deal, with the Bachelor in Paradise alum announcing in January that she and husband Tanner Tolbert were expecting second child after welcoming daughter Emerson in August 2017.

The Bachelor alum revealed to Us Weekly that while she had tried to plan a cute reveal for her husband, it didn’t go down quite that way.

“[Tanner] was pestering me like crazy!” she said of their fertility journey. “I wanted to make it special, but then I was so over him asking, I just said ‘I’m pregnant, OK!?’ So not that special. I was like, ‘Shut up!’ I wanted to plan something!”

Photo credit: Instagram/Carly Waddell