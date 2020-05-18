'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Slams Hannah Brown's Use of the N-Word: 'At Least Make a Legitimate Apology'

✖

The Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez is not impressed with Hannah Brown's apology after using the N-word during an Instagram Live video Saturday evening. Brown was caught using the racial slur while singing along to DaBaby's "Rockstar" and later apologized in a statement on her Instagram Story. Martinez called on Brown to give a "legitimate apology" after the incident.

"You can't say the N-word just because black people say it. Black people reclaimed the use of a word that was used for centuries to oppress and dehumanize them," Martinez wrote in a statement she shared on Instagram Sunday. "It's a word that holds so much historical weight that the black community is still healing from and parts of the white community are still weaponizing for dehumanization, particularly in the south. so no, it's not cool to just sing it along the lyrics of a song especially not on your platform with millions of followers?!! It's 2020. at least make a legitimate apology and acknowledge your behavior."

Hannah Brown saying the n-word in an Insta live...good GRIEF.

Anyway, we stan Baby Bekah 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/PJWIGiQf9C — kathryn (@florencewelches) May 17, 2020

Martinez said she was shocked to see some people defend Brown. She pointed out that Brown took the time to censor the F-word, so she could have also censored the N-word. "We've got to hold people accountable to do better otherwise we're continuing to prioritize the feelings of white people (and someone we 'stan') over ending our country's loooong history of casual racism and flippant anti-blackness," Martinez wrote.

Martinez, 24, gained fame as a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor season. She is now dating boyfriend Grayson Leonard, the father of her daughter, Ruth. The couple are now expecting their second child. She was also not the only member of Bachelor Nation to criticize Brown this weekend, as Rachel Lindsay delivered an impassioned speech on Instagram Live Sunday afternoon.

"We can't give people a pass for this. We have to hold people accountable for what they're doing," Lindsay, the first African-American Bachelorette, told her fans. "You should feel disgusted when you say that word. You should feel uncomfortable."

Brown, who appeared on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and won the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars, broadcast herself singing "Rockstar" to thousands of fans Saturday night. When the N-word came up in the song, she sang along, shocking fans who were watching. She made an apology at that point through giggles.

On Sunday, she shared another statement apologizing. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said," she said. "I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."