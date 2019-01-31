Pregnant ‘Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Passes Due Date, Still ‘Grateful’

Bekah Martinez is bumping along past her due date, but The Bachelor alum said she’s still “grateful” for the past 9 months.

The reality star opened up about her pregnancy journey in a series of Instagram photos on Tuesday, the day that her baby was officially due.

“Today is my official due date,” the 23-year-old captioned the photos. “My, what a journey it has been. Thank you all for the love you’ve showered upon me. There is so much from these past 9 months to be grateful for.”

In the post, Martinez shared a few of her pregnancy milestones, starting off with a glowing baby bump photo with her belly on full display. Following that, she shared a photo of her three positive pregnancy tests, then a throwback photo with boyfriend Grayston Leonard. She also posted a close-up photo of her tummy in the early days of her pregnancy.

Concluding the gallery, Martinez shared photos of her belly in a crop top and a few sweet moments from her maternity photo shoot. Finally, she shared a video of her sonogram appointment, complete with a baby’s heartbeat and a baby bump mirror selfie.

Despite the fact that her baby is taking its sweet time to arrive, Martinez wrote on social media earlier this week that she’s not in any rush. “I actually have super-human patience right now,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. “I know my due date is Tuesday, but I am perfectly at peace with going a couple weeks more. I trust my baby and I trust my body. He or she will come when they’re fully ready for the journey earth-side.”

She announced that she and Leonard were pregnant with their first child in September. She told PureWow that the pregnancy was unexepected.

“Is this really happening?” Martinez told the magazine on her feelings about the pregnancy when she found out. “I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive.”

“I was crying (happy tears) and said, ‘You’re going to be a dad!’ We hugged, and it was the first time we really got to be overjoyed,” she revealed. “We were finally able to celebrate and soak up all of that emotion.”

Martinez called her pregnancy “legitimately a dream come true.”

“It’s the one thing that I’ve known with certainty for so long,” she explained. I’ve gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I’ve always felt sure that I want to be a mom.”