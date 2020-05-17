'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Under Fire for Saying N-Word During Instagram Live, Issues 'Major Apology'

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown came under fire this weekend after she used the N-word during an Instagram Live session with fans. Brown, who also won the most recent season of ABC's Dancing With The Stars, has since issued an apology, admitting there was "no excuse" for what she did. Twitter users have continued to call her out though and even some members of Bachelor Nation would not defend Brown.

"I owe you all a major apology," Brown wrote in an Instagram Story post Sunday. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have cuased. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."

The Alabama-native got into hot water on Saturday night, when she went live on Instagram while singing DaBaby's hit "Rockstar." While mouthing the lyrics, she said the N-word and was instantly called out by fans watching. At first, Brown said she was not aware she said the word and tried to apologize. "I'm so sorry... I was singing a song, I'm so sorry," she said. "I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like... Oh god. I've never used that word. I've never called anybody that... You can think I'm something that I'm not, but I'm not that."