'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Under Fire for Saying N-Word During Instagram Live, Issues 'Major Apology'
The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown came under fire this weekend after she used the N-word during an Instagram Live session with fans. Brown, who also won the most recent season of ABC's Dancing With The Stars, has since issued an apology, admitting there was "no excuse" for what she did. Twitter users have continued to call her out though and even some members of Bachelor Nation would not defend Brown.
"I owe you all a major apology," Brown wrote in an Instagram Story post Sunday. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have cuased. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."
The Alabama-native got into hot water on Saturday night, when she went live on Instagram while singing DaBaby's hit "Rockstar." While mouthing the lyrics, she said the N-word and was instantly called out by fans watching. At first, Brown said she was not aware she said the word and tried to apologize. "I'm so sorry... I was singing a song, I'm so sorry," she said. "I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like... Oh god. I've never used that word. I've never called anybody that... You can think I'm something that I'm not, but I'm not that."
Nobody, under any circumstances, that is not BLACK, should ever dare utter this word if they have any semblance of empathy and compassion. Hannah Brown is no exception.
And to do it with such nonchalance is an indicator that this word belongs in her day to day vernacular. 1/ https://t.co/pVxrtEiWrI— Khlown Kardashian Kritic (@biguyreviews) May 17, 2020
Although the video is no longer available on Brown's own Instagram page, the Bachelor fan page Bachelor Tea Spill caught it, and it was shared on Twitter. Many found the live apology offensive, as she laughed through it all. "Nobody, under any circumstances, that is not BLACK, should ever dare utter this word if they have any semblance of empathy and compassion. Hannah Brown is no exception," one Twitter user wrote.
Hannah Brown saying the n-word in an Insta live...good GRIEF.— kathryn (@florencewelches) May 17, 2020
Some members of Bachelor Nation also responded to the controversy, reports E! News. "How are people still gonna defend CELEBS with SOOO much access to privilege, knowledge, and education saying the N-word," Bekah Martinez, who appeared in Arie Lutendyk Jr.'s Bachelor season, wrote in her Instagram Story. "Even if it's 'just the lyrics to a song' ... especially when that person had the wherewithal to skip over the F-word lyric first." It was "not cool" for Brown to sing the word, adding, "especially not on your platform with [a] million of followers."
not Hannah Brown saying the n-word ...yikes not ok pic.twitter.com/7z8QFhzSgD— kristin 🦖 (@KristinMebane) May 17, 2020
Matt James, who will appear on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, appeared to respond to Brown's controversy. "Let's spread love today," he wrote on one Instagram Story post. James quarantined with Brown and Tyler Cameron at one point during the coronavirus pandemic.
I pretty much have a degree in being drunk. Hannah Brown saying the n-word while singing drunk is NO excuse. She should know better. Period ✌ #BachelorNation— Daniela (@DanielaEspo) May 17, 2020
it’s 2020 and hannah brown still doesn’t know better? that only shows that she’s been saying the nword off camera for years.
and this ⬇️ is unacceptable pic.twitter.com/ybZ7UJnfMq— ash (@cheekypinapples) May 17, 2020
Hannah Brown said the n-word, somehow I knew this day would come pic.twitter.com/7Gb0aKJxna— peony (@lavenderhunnny) May 17, 2020