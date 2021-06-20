'The Bachelor': Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal Names of Newborn Twins

✖

The Bachelor stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham-Luyendyk revealed their newborn twins' names on Sunday, the day after their daughter was released from the hospital. The two announced the birth of their twins, whose names are Sienna and Lux, on June 12. Sienna had to stay in the hospital a few days longer than Lux due to breathing issues.

On Saturday, Luyendyk shared photos of himself carrying both twins, as well as a close-up of Sienna in a pink onesie. "Best early Father’s Day gift, our baby girl is home! Lauren surprised me this morning when she came home from the hospital with her," he wrote in the caption. Then on Sunday, Lauren posted a photo of the twins together, with their full names - Sienna James and Lux Jacob - in the caption. She also tagged the Instagram page the couple created when they announced Lauren was expecting in December. Luyendyk, 39, and Lauren, 29, and are also parents to daughter Alessi, 2.

Four days after the twins were born, Lauren told her followers that Sienna had to spend an extra few days in the hospital while Lux was allowed to go home early, reports PEOPLE. She asked her followers for prayers after she had to leave Sienna behind. Sienna "needed oxygen," Luyendyk revealed in his own Instagram Story last week. Lux only spent a "few hours in the NICU" after he was born.

After Sienna came home, Lauren shared more details about the experience of leaving her newborn in the hospital just days after she was born. "I just felt like I needed to pull back a little bit and have some privacy," she told fans. "I was going through something that was pretty vulnerable, having our daughter in the NICU and also going through the postpartum period. Your hormones are just wacky." Lauren later said Saturday was the "best day ever" with Sienna home now.

The couple's twins were born a year after Lauren suffered a miscarriage. However, a few months before announcing she was expecting twins, Lauren told PopCulture the two were ready to have another baby. "Well, right now we're remodeling our house, so that's a huge undertaking for us," Lauren said. "I'm working on like, three more collections for Shades of Rose and we're currently trying for another baby. So, there's a lot of big things in the works right now for us."

Luyendyk is a former race car driver and the son of Indianapolis 600 winner Arie Luyendyck. He first appeared on The Bachelorette in 2012 before starring on The Bachelor in 2018. Becca Kufrin received his final rose, with Lauren as the runner-up. However, Luyendyk and Kufrin broke up and Kurfin became the next Bachelorette star. Luyendyk and Lauren married in January 2019. They live in Scottsdale, Arizona.