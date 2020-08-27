Lauren Burnham-Luyendyk Reveals She and Husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. Are 'Trying for Another Baby' (Exclusive)

✖

Bachelor stars Lauren Burnham-Luyendyk and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. have become fan favorites since first appearing on the reality series in early 2018. After the couple walked down the aisle and welcomed their first child together last May, Burnham-Luyendyk tells PopCulture.com exclusively, the two are trying for another! Sharing the news in our series, PopCulture @ Home, the mom-of-one and fashion designer confessed she and Arie are ready for another baby.

"Well, right now we're remodeling our house, so that's a huge undertaking for us," Burnham-Luyendyk replied after being asked what's next for the couple. "I'm working on like, three more collections for Shades of Rose and we're currently trying for another baby. So, there's a lot of big things in the works right now for us."

On May 29, 2019, the Luyendyks welcomed daughter Alessi, and have since shared sweet moments of their family with fans online — but now Bachelor nation can't wait for another! While Burnham-Luyendyk is super busy being a mom and wife, she also recently released her new fashion line Shades of Rose, something that's been a long time coming for the 28-year-old.

"I'm so excited. Like, this has just been such a long time coming and it's finally here. So I've just been really emotional over the last couple of weeks," she gushed. "Just trying to soak it in as much as possible and not let myself stress too much, but it's just a really exciting time." While the word "Rose" is in the title, she did note that she doesn't mean the flower. "The Rose is not actually the flower Rose. It's the symbol of femininity for me and women and then 'Shades' is like, the different shades of who you are and just embracing who you are in whatever stage of life you're in."

To celebrate her new line, she's hosting a virtual fashion show for fans via the Shades of Rose Instagram page on Thursday at 8 p.m. PT. While she doesn't know how it will go, considering this is her first fashion show and she's having to jump through hoops to make it happen virtually, she did say she's "going all out" and is "excited" to see how it goes.

While she has her hands full currently, she and Arie are looking forward to the new season of The Bachelorette, which is set to premiere Oct. 13, admitting, "Arie is just a huge fan girl for The Bachelorette," later joking how "he's gonna hate that I said that." Burnham-Luyendyk says they love watching the show now because they have a different perspective having been on the show themselves. They're even able to tell what producers are interviewing for the confessional style interviews because they know it so well.

Burnham-Luyendyk's virtual fashion show is Thursday evening at 8 p.m. PT on the Shades Of Rose Instagram page. For more on your favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette cast members, keep it right here at PopCulture.com.