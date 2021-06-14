✖

The Bachelor stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk have welcomed twins. The couple announced the birth of their twins, a boy and a girl, on social media on Saturday, per Us Weekly. Arie and Lauren announced that they were expecting in December 2020. Their announcement came months after they shared that they had suffered from a pregnancy loss.

The former Bachelor lead, who appeared on Season 22 of the ABC series, announced that his wife gave birth on his Instagram Story. He wrote, “@Luyendyktwins are here! Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for all the support.” While he shared the news of the twins' birth on his Instagram Story, Arie did not share any other details about the new additions to the family. Not only are Arie and Lauren parents to twins, but they also share 2-year-old daughter Alessi.

The former Bachelor stars shared the news about their pregnancy in December. Although, initially, they did not share that they were expecting twins. Lauren wrote on Instagram, captioning a video that featured their daughter, “It’s hard to know what to say right now. I’ve been crying on and off for the past three months. Right now is no different. So so grateful.” A week after sharing that news, the couple told their followers that they were actually expecting two little ones. The Shades of Rose designer joked about the exciting news, "We maaaay have left out one small detail." The couple also referred to the twins are their "two little miracles."

As previously mentioned, the news of Lauren's pregnancy came months after the couple shared some heartbreaking news about their family. In May 2020, they explained that they suffered from a pregnancy loss about a month earlier. Arie and Lauren opened up about the situation in a video that they posted on their YouTube channel. In the video, they said, “We made so many plans. We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi’s little brother/sister.”

“We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn’t get the happy story we had hoped for,” they continued to tell their fans. “We decided to share this part of our journey with you, because well, we share everything with you! But also because we hope that by talking about this we can make other couples going through these times a little less lonely.”