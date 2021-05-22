'Bachelor' Alum Kelley Flanagan Says Peter Weber Fling 'Ended Really Badly'

✖

Kelley Flanagan has made it very clear she did not find love on The Bachelor. In a new interview this week, the former contestant said she is not on speaking terms with pilot Peter Weber, whom she met on the show. She said their relationship ended on "very bad terms," with Flanagan even telling him to lose her number and "get the hell out of my life."

In the new episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, Flanagan, 29, said she "essentially went off" on Weber at the end of their relationship. She even left New York to live with one of her friends to put more space between the two. "He texted me, I didn't respond and then found some news out that I wasn't happy about," Weber said. "We still had each other on Find My Friends, we were closing it out, it was ending but still wasn't necessarily done."

Before their relationship did end, Flanagan "essentially" told Weber to "get the hell out of my life" and "lose my number." She felt his words were "hollow" in response and she realized their lives were going on different paths, reports Entertainment Tonight. Flanagan said she didn't like many of the same things Weber, 29, does, including Pokemon cards, video games, and partying. She tried to convince herself that she could like these things too but decided she had to be honest with herself.

Weber and Flanagan also had a disagreement on when to announce their break-up. She wanted him to hold off on sharing the news until after New Year's Eve, but he wanted to do it before the new year began. They later spoke with ABC executives, who came up with a compromise. They suggested if they announced it the day before The Bachelor premiered in January, that would "drown" out the news. Flanagan ultimately posted about the breakup on Jan. 3.

Flanagan recently moved back to New York, where Weber still lives. This makes her "nervous," she admitted, but she is not responding. "He messaged me the other day and I'm just not responsive. There's a lot of things that you hear. This world is very small," she said on the podcast. "I even get stopped by girls in Nashville and they're like, 'Haha, my friend hooked up with Peter last week!'"

Weber was the star of The Bachelor Season 24, which aired in early 2020. The season ended with Weber getting engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, but that ended when he admitted to still having feelings for another contestant, Madison Prewitt. Afterward, Weber and Prewitt did not start a romantic relationship. Instead, he started dating Flanagan, who finished in fifth place, in May 2020. Their split at the end of the year was a surprise to outsiders since the couple announced on Dec. 22 that they were moving to New York City together. Based on what Flanagan told the Chicks in the Office podcast, their relationship ended days later.