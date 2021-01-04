'Bachelor' Alum Kelley Flanagan Breaks Silence Over Peter Weber Breakup

✖

Another Bachelor couple has called it quits. On New Year's Eve, former The Bachelor star Peter Weber announced he and Kelley Flanagan broke up. On Sunday, Flanagan broke her silence on the breakup, confirming the two "decided to go our separate ways." The couple began dating in May after Flanagan finished fifth on The Bachelor Season 24.

"It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways," Flanagan, 28, wrote on Sunday, alongside a photo of the couple. "Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately, him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently." She wished Weber the "absolute best" in the future and thanked her fans for their support. "I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness," she added. "2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelley Flanagan (@kelleyflanagan)

Weber, 29, announced the split on Thursday. Although their relationship was "filled with countless beautiful memories," it "simply didn't work out in the end," Weber wrote. "Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for," the airline pilot continued. "Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."

Weber was The Bachelor for the show's 24th season, which aired in early 2020, following his third-place finish on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. His season ended with a major controversy for the show. Hannah Ann Sluss became engaged to Weber at the end. However, that engagement fell apart when Weber said he still had feelings for Madison Prewett. Weber and Prewett did not start a romantic relationship though. Instead, he started dating fifth-place finisher Flanagan in May.

The split came as a big surprise, as they announced they were moving in together in New York City on Dec. 22. The big move only added stress to the relationship, according to a source for E! News. "Peter ultimately was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100 percent agreed that they needed time apart," the source said. "They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them."

Weber told a fan they planned to move in together during a Q&A session on his Instagram Story. "So grateful Kell was on board with the move!" he told a fan at the time. "I had actually made it a goal of mine when I turned 20 that I wanted to live in New York City before my 20s were up and I'm just barely crossing it off the list!"