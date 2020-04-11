‘The Bachelor’: Hannah Ann Sluss Shades Peter Weber’s Manhood With This Vegetable Comparison

Hannah Ann Sluss might have wanted to spend the rest of her life with The Bachelor star Peter Weber at one point, but that was before they quickly broke up and he started dating runner-up Madison Prewett. Sluss appears to be taking the situation in stride, a month after the finale fiasco played out on live television. In a new podcast interview, Sluss even joked about Weber’s manhood when asked to compare him to a vegetable.

“The vegetable that most represents Peter’s manhood would be cauliflower because it has no taste,” Sluss said on PodcastOne’s Off The Vine With Kaitly Bristowe, reports Entertainment Tonight. “Cauliflower needs a lot of flavor. It needs a lot because it’s just bland. There’s no taste.” Bristowe said she thought Sluss would compare Weber to a “limp asparagus,” but Sluss reminded the host that “asparagus is good, though… I mean cauliflower’s just bland.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Weber and Sluss got engaged at the end of The Bachelor, but their relationship was over before the live portion of the finale aired. Weber started dating the runner-up Prewett, but that relationship lasted just two days after Weber’s mother denounced the coupling in front of millions of viewers. Then in another bizarre twist, Weber decided to self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic in Chicago with a different contestant from his season, Kelley Flanagan, who did not even make it to his final four.

“I am just kind of like, ‘Oh, that’s cool I guess,’” Sluss told Bristowe of the surprising situation. “I met Kelley through the show and I’m cool with Kelley. We’re not going to be best friends or anything, but I’m cool with her. So it’s not like, ‘Oh, this was my best friend now she dating my ex-fiancé.’ …She’s always been nice to me. I’m not gonna be angry about it. I’m not gonna be angry about it because I’m just glad to be out of it. I’m not missing out on anything.”

Since Weber has moved on, Sluss started doing some FaceTime dates with a “mystery man.” However, she is not looking to settle down soon. She is “really happy” with her life at the moment. She would not rule out doing a season of Bachelor in Paradise though.

“I really just want to focus on me, and my friends, and my job right now. I don’t know,” she told Bristowe. “I would never say never to Paradise, but at the same time I really like my rhythm, like, what I’m doing right now.”

Sluss has some extra time to decide on returning to The Bachelor franchise. ABC has postponed production on its planned summer spin-off The Bachelor: Summer Games, which would have run parallel to the Tokyo Summer Olympics. It is not clear if ABC plans on making a season of Bachelor in Paradise this year, especially with Clare Crawley’s The Bachelorette season on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.