Ariana Madix Opens up About New Romance With Daniel Wai Following Tom Sandoval Split

Ariana Madix is finding happiness with a new man following her split from Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval. Madix stopped by Today With Hoda & Jenna Thursday after Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss was finally exposed on Wednesday's Season 10 finale of the Bravo show, opening up about her love life since ending things with her ex.

Madix didn't name-drop rumored boyfriend Daniel Wai, but did smile when a photo of the two at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April was shown on Today. "I'm enjoying myself, and I would say I'm very happy right now," the reality personality said. "I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. In no way shape or form did I go into that thinking anything. I've just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself and it's just been really lovely to interact with someone who's just so nice and kind and lovely and caring."

When it comes to her processing Sandoval cheating on her with a close friend, Madix explained that she was "past the anger" surrounding the situation. "I think my way of getting past the anger stage was just that I became so disgusted, which then turned me into a place of almost indifference because, yeah, apathy," she explained. "I don't know if that's also my brain trying to protect itself."

While Madix did have "super angry moments" early on, she decided to move forward for her own mental health. "I just felt that was keeping me in a place that wasn't good for mentally," the Bravo star explained. "That's kind of why I tried to really push myself to just think about me and my future."

“If they have me back, I’ll be back,” Ariana Madix tells Hoda and Jenna about returning to #PumpRules @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/vcO3ovOmXS — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) May 18, 2023

One of those angry moments was shown in Wednesday's finale when Madix confronted Sandoval about his betrayal. "I regret every moment that I stood up for you, defended you, supported you. You're worth nothing. And I want you to feel that deep in your soul," she told the cover band frontman. "I want you to hear those words coming from the mouth of the woman that f---ing stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you. Hear my words and know that that's how I feel about you. I regret ever loving you." Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.