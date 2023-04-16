Ariana Madix Gives Update After Tom Sandoval Split Amid 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheating Scandal

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is living her best life in Coachella amid the ongoing Scandoval drama. While attending the music festival, she shared an update on how she's doing since everything went down. In case you aren't up to speed, Madix and her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, broke up after it emerged that he was cheating on her with their mutual friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss.

As Entertainment Tonight noted, Madix caught up with social media influencer Farai Bennett at the music festival. In a TikTok video that Bennett shared, he said, "Guys, I'm with Ariana. How are you feeling, girlie?" She replied, also in response to being asked if she's thriving following the drama, "Amazing! Yes!" Bennett then said, "What doesn't kill her, then better run." In turn, the Vanderpump Rules star said, "F—k yeah."

This isn't the first time that Madix has offered up an update on how she's going since the Scandoval took hold. She shared a message on Instagram a couple of weeks after the news broke and expressed her "sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received" from those all around the world. Madix noted that when she has been through her "darkest hours," the love that she has received gave her the "strength to continue."

"to say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, I know that I am not in this alone," Madix continued. "so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me." She wrapped up her message by writing, "what doesn't kill me better run."

While this situation has understandably been devastating to navigate, Madix appears to be thriving in the wake of it. Not only is she living it up in Coachella with her friends, including Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay, but she is also making some moves when it comes to her career. It was recently reported that Madix may be joining the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. A source told Page Six in mid-April that "ABC is in late-stage conversations with [Madix] to be a contestant to join DWTS this fall." Madix has reportedly "already received all of the approvals and sign-offs from NBC Universal," the parent company of Bravo, the network on which Vanderpump Rules airs.