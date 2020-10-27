Ant Anstead Reveals He's Lost 23 Pounds Amid Christina Anstead Split: 'I Will Get It Back On'

✖

Ant Anstead is looking considerably thinner following his split from Christina Anstead after less than two years of marriage. The Wheeler Dealers host, 41, revealed Monday he's dropped about "23 lbs." after one of his followers commented on an Instagram post that he looked "thinner" than ever before. Ant's weight loss was evident in a new photo from set, in which the TV personality rocks fake tattoo sleeves.

"Apparently they call this 'work'....." he captioned the photo, adding the rock hand emoji. When a fan commented on the change in Ant's appearance, he responded, "Don't worry I will get it back on," alongside a a pig and flexed arm emoji." When another follower commented he "lost so much weight" and advised him to "stay happy and look to the future," Ant assured them, "it’s going straight back on," adding a number of tasty food emojis. The father-of-three also joked he was "a little off the mid life crisis" when a follower suggested he get real tattoo sleeves.

Ant and Christina shocked fans on Sept. 18, when the HGTV star, 37, shared in a statement to her social media, "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." The couple had first connected in 2017, marrying in December 2018 and welcoming son Hudson in September 2019. The Christina on the Coast star is also mom to son Brayden, 5, and daughter Taylor, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, while Ant is also dad to daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, from his previous marriage.

Ant revealed on Sept. 26 that the decision to split was prompted by Christina, speaking out in a statement on his Instagram. Sharing a black-and-white photo with his ex, Ant wrote, "Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness." Earlier this month, he revealed he was going through a five-week "Breakup Recovery" course, calling it a "lifeline" during this difficult time.