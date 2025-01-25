Anna Faris Lands New TV Show Just Days After Personal Tragedy

Anna Faris is keeping her mind focused after losing her house with a new show. The Mom and Scary Movie actress was one of the many affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, with her house burning down. Her ex-husband, Chris Pratt, confirmed the heartbreaking loss on Instagram, while giving fans an update on his own house in the Pacific Palisades with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and their three children.

Now, in the midst of a personal tragedy, Faris is getting ready for a new project. Deadline reports that has been tapped to host a new dating show on NBC with Rick Edwards, who previously hosted The Courtship, also on NBC. In the pilot stage, Love Takes A Village “will see singletons go on a series of blind dates with people looking to win a second date. While the two people on the date know they’re on a dating show, what they don’t know is that the date, which they think is at a restaurant, is actually taking place inside a studio with a live audience watching in secret. At the end of the date, the couple find out who’s been watching them.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

From Lighthearted Entertainment, the pilot for It Takes A Village is set to film in the UK next week. While Faris has mostly stuck to comedy and animation, this will be a new genre for her. She has never done a reality show before, whether hosting or competing, so it will be exciting to see how she does. If the show moves forward, that is. Her most-recent venture in television was on an episode of the HBO anthology comedy It’s Florida, Man last fall.

Since It Takes A Village has yet to begin filming, and the pilot has only been ordered, it’s likely it will still be a while until more information on it is released. The premise is certainly intriguing and doesn’t seem like it’s your typical dating show. It’s hard to tell how it will go at the network when the time comes to make a decision, but fans will just have to wait and see. At the very least, it should be nice for Faris to get away and put her mind on something else after losing her house, even if she will be away from family.