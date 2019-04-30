Anna Duggar Reportedly Ready To Call It Quits With Josh Duggar, New Details Surface

Anna Duggar is reportedly looking to break things off her husband Josh Duggar, according to Daily Mail.

A source close to the couple told InTouch: “Anna hasn’t told Josh she wants a divorce, but a friend of hers put her in touch with a lawyer and Anna has spoken to the lawyer on the phone.”

“She’s been putting off meeting them for some time because she was terrified of being spotted at their office, but she is now finally ready to make the move and will be visiting the attorney in the next week or so,” the insider also said.

The last straw for the mother of four was when a lawsuit was filed against Josh in Los Angeles. When Anna learned that Josh and her family could be deposed regarding the molestation of four of his sisters, she decided she’d had enough.

“Anna is sickened by the lawsuit, it is a major reason she is divorcing Josh,” the source said.

The extended Duggar family, including Josh’s parents, are extremely worried about what could possibly go down in court later this month.

“This legal case is the Duggars worst nightmare,” the insider said. “Josh and his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, are terrified of what this lawsuit will do to the Duggars’ already tarnished reputation – and how many secrets will come spilling out.”

Almost two years ago, the reports surfaced that Josh Duggar molested five minor including four of his sisters. In the same summer, the news leaked that the 28-year-old reality star had allegedly been paying women for sex, and that he had an account on the cheating website Ashley Madison.

The source also revealed very personal details about Anna and Josh’s relationship.

“Anna and Josh share the same bed, but she never has sex with him anymore,” the insider said. “She just does not want to.”

In the divorce, Anna is hoping to be rewarded handsomely.

“Anna knows the Duggar family has very deep pockets, and she will be asking for a huge settlement from Josh,” the source said. “Anna feels Josh put her through hell with his disgusting behavior so she believes she is completely justified in squeezing every penny out of him that she can.”

What are your thoughts about Anna Duggar reportedly wanting a divorce from Josh Duggar?

[H/T Daily Mail]