Josh Duggar Reportedly No Longer Going to Therapy, Believes He’s ‘Cured’

Two years after the cheating scandal and sex abuse scandal that shook the Duggar family, Josh Duggar is reportedly out of therapy and thinks he’s “cured.”

Sources told RadarOnline Thursday that Duggar is no longer in therapy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s doing great,” a Duggar family insider told the site. “He’s really folding into the lifestyle that comes with a new baby. He seems to have made serious changes in his life.”

As recently as April, RadarOnline reported that Duggar was still in therapy.

“Josh is still in counseling after his rehab stay for sex addiction. He is going to a family pastor,” an insider told the site at the time, adding that the person he’s getting help from is not a licensed medical professional. “It’s religious counseling, so it’s not like he’s getting actual help for his issues.”

The 29-year-old Duggar is the eldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children. In 2015, it was revealed that he molested five underage girls, including four of his younger sisters, in 2002 and 2003.

That year, it was also discovered that he had an account on Ashley Madison, a website that arranged affairs for married users. Duggar claimed he had a pornography addiction and sought treatment for a “sex addiction.”

Duggar’s wife, Anna, stayed by his side, despite the controversy. They have five children, including Mason, who was born in September.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives as a family,” the couple wrote in March. “Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time.”

Earlier this month, Duggar also had a legal win. A defamation lawsuit filed by the man whose photo Duggar used on his Ashley Madison account was tossed in California, as Duggar doesn’t live there. The Duggar family is based in Arkansas.