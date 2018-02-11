Josh Duggar Secretly Re-Entered Rehab Facility, Reports Say

Reports are emerging that a Duggar family member secretly went back to rehab without anyone knowing.

According to information obtained by Radar, Josh Duggar checked himself in to a faith-based rehab facility in Rockford, Illinois last August to battle an addiction to sex and pornography.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Duggar initially sought treatment over two years ago after admitting that he’d cheated on Anna Duggar.

He reportedly ended his therapy sessions in November, with a source claiming that he was “cured.” However a source told the site that Duggar appears to still be “the same guy.”

“He’s doing great,” a Duggar family insider told Radar. “He’s really folding into the lifestyle that comes with a new baby. He seems to have made serious changes in his life.”

Duggar is the oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children. He married Anna in 2008, but in 2015 he was named as one of the clients to the affair-based website Ashley Madison, which had its user’s names released during a data breach.

He was confirmed to still be in therapy as late as April 2017, though he treatment was never done by a medical professional.

“Josh is still in counseling after his rehab stay for sex addiction. He is going to a family pastor,” a source told Radar. “It’s religious counseling, so it’s not like he’s getting actual help for his issues.”

Duggar was also busted for molesting five underage girls, four of whom were his younger sisters, back in 2002-03. Despite that and the infidelity, he and Anna are still married. They have five children together.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives as a family,” the two wrote in a statement back in March 2017.