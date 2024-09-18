Anna Delvey Instantly Messes up 'Dancing With the Stars' Routine in Awkward Flub

Anna Delvey was the talk of the town during the Season 33 premiere of Dancing With the Stars. The con artist was the final celebrity to make her debut on the dancing competition series last night with partner, first-time pro Ezra Sosa. Aside from many discussions about her bedazzled ankle monitor, the beginning of her performance was a bit awkward, to say the least.

Fans on X pointed out that Delvey had instantly messed up. Instead of being led down the steps by Sosa, she just went down by herself. While it doesn't seem like much of a mess-up, it was clear that Sosa had his hand out to guide her and was pretty confused when her hand didn't take his. Like a pro, though, Sosa kept on going like nothing happened, but it was hard to miss the confused expression that was on his face for a few seconds.

Plenty of DWTS fans had thoughts on Delvey's overall performance, which closed out the night. Many on YouTube felt sorry for Sosa, who's spent the last few seasons as part of the show's dance troupe before finally making his way up to pro for this season. Others were pointing out how she was "never smiling" during the whole thing. However, they managed to come out with a score of 18 out of 30, which was the fourth lowest of the night and tied with Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko, and Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten.

Since no one went home in the premiere, Anna Delvey will live to see another week in the ballroom. The second episode of the season will include a double elimination, meaning the stakes are already as high as ever this early in the season. Delvey has a week to get things straight and it should be interesting to see if she's able to improve and not miss any cues. It would definitely be heartbreaking if Ezra Sosa was eliminated only during his second week as a pro, but you never know what could happen.

Fans will have to tune in to Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ to see if the awkward mess up still keeps her in the game. The cast for DWTS Season 33 is an entertaining bunch and after last night's premiere, anything can happen and anyone can win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.