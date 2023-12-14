Mama June, Honey Boo Boo and More Attend Funeral for Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell has been laid to rest. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star died after a 10-month battle with cancer on Saturday, Dec. 9. She was 29. Her mother, "Mama June" Shannon, announced her passing in a heartbreaking Instagram post. In an Dec. 10, she captioned a family photo featuring Chickadee in part, "She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her." Ahead of her death, Mama June updated fans that Chickadee's health was in a fast decline and death was imminent. Chickadee battled adrenal cancer, which according to Mayo Clinic is a rare cancer that begins in one or both of the small, triangular glands on top of one's kidneys. Adrenal glands produce hormones that give instructions to the majority of organs and tissues in the body. While it can occur at any age, it's most likely to affect children younger than 5, and adults in their 40s and 50s. The family gathered to pay their final respects on Dec. 13.

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, her 18-year-old sister, as well as their other siblings, mother, and close friends were in attendance. The funeral service was held at the Williams White-Columns Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia. Guests were asked to not use their cell phones during the ceremony out of respect for the family.

As it turns out, Chickadee and her longtime love Eldrige Toney, married on March 4 in Wilkinson County, Georgia. Her brother-in-law, Josh Efird -- the husband of Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon -- officiated the ceremony. Sources say once Chickadee was diagnosed in January, she expressed her desire to marry. She opted for the wedding to happen quickly so that she could feel physically strong as she knew her health was in decline.