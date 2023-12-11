Honey Boo Boo Speaks out After Death of Sister Anna Cardwell

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has spoken out in mourning after her sister Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell died following a year-long cancer struggle. She was 29.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Mama June broke the news on social media with a family photo and some heartbreaking words on the passing. "We love y'all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time."

Mama June's Daughter Anna Cardwell Has Diedhttps://t.co/brZFS4VQoH — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) December 10, 2023

Honey Boo Boo followed shortly after the initial news broke, taking a more expansive direction to say goodbye to her sister. Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma back in January.

"This is one post I wish I didn't have to make," Thompson wrote. "Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go, Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now."

"I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken," she continued. "Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."

Thompson also wrote a message directly to her sister, closing out the now-deleted note with a touching farewell. "I'm so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would've loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!" she added. "We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your [sic] in a better place now and pain free forever!"

WEtv and other members of the family spoke out after the sad news. The network offered condolences to Mama June, Pumpkin, Alana, Jessica, and others after the Cardwell's passing.