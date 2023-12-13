Mama June's Daughter Anna Cardwell Secretly Got Married Before Her Death

Marriage is supposed to survive sickness and health, and according to TMZ, Anna Cardwell, aka Chickadee, experienced it before her passing. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star got married after discovering she had stage 4 cancer. Sources close to the situation allege the reality TV star made the decision to marry her partner, Eldridge Toney, in January 2023 after her adrenal carcinoma diagnosis. She wanted to have the wedding before her illness, which was diagnosed as terminal, progressed further and she'd be too ill to enjoy it. According to Mayo Clinic, adrenal cancer is a rare cancer that begins in one or both of the small, triangular glands on top of one's kidneys. Adrenal glands produce hormones that give instructions to the majority of organs and tissues in the body. While it can occur at any age, it's most likely to affect children younger than 5, and adults in their 40s and 50s.

TMZ obtained a marriage certificate, which reveals the couple tied the knot March 4 in Wilkinson County, Georgia. Chickadee's sister's Pumpkin's husband served as the officiant. At the time of her wedding, Chickadee was undergoing chemotherapy. The wedding was attended by close friends and family, and a camera crew captured it for footage to include in Mama June: From Hot to Not. Her death came nine months after the wedding.

Mama June broke the news about her passing in a touching Instagram post on Dec. 10, captioning a family photo featuring Chickadee in part, "she passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her." Ahead of her passing, Mama June updated fans that Chickadee's health was in a fast decline and death was imminent.