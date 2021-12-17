Amy Duggar Says Jana Duggar Was Taken ‘Advantage’ of Before Child Endangerment Charge

Amy Duggar King is continuing to defend cousin Jana Duggar amid news breaking last week of the Counting On alum’s recent child endangerment misdemeanor. King took to Twitter Tuesday to declare it “not right” to “always” have someone else watching your kids, alluding to the situation Duggar was in when a young child wandered outside without supervision, attracting the attention of a passerby who called the police.

After her initial tweet got mixed reactions from her followers, King clarified her meaning. “OK let me clear something up I’m not talking about loving good parents that work and provide for their families. I support that! Of course!” she wrote. “I’m talking about people who rely on Aunt’s [sic] or friends or anyone that takes advantage of people. Just simply because they can.”

I believe that if you are a parent you should watch your own children. It’s not right to always have someone else watching them for you. — Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) December 14, 2021

“Your kids even your older kids should not be your built in babysitter,” she concluded. “Your kids no matter what their age is should be able to live a normal adolescent life. Helping out every once in a while is great but if you’re gonna have that many kids then be responsible for them.”

News broke on Dec. 10 that Duggar was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in Arkansas in September. The 19 Kids and Counting star pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing in January. The TLC star took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to share what exactly happened on that day.

“I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed,” she wrote. “They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment. It all happened so quickly and was scary.”

Duggar added she was “grateful” for law enforcement and “certainly never arrested like some may have implied.” In the end, the 31-year-old reality star said she was “just upset” at herself, but thankful everything ended safely. King had previously defended Duggar on social media, saying what happened “couldn’t have been intentional.”

“I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out,” she continued. “Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there’s so many of them and you only have two eyes!! It’s a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar love you.”